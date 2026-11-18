DUBAI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirates Society for Rheumatology (ESR), operating under the Emirates Medical Association (EMA), is set to host its Annual Meeting from 20th to 22nd November 2026 at InterContinental Dubai Festival City, bringing together more than 200 physicians, researchers, and healthcare professionals from the UAE and around the world.

The three-day conference will serve as a platform for exchanging knowledge, discussing the latest advances in rheumatology, and strengthening regional and international collaboration, with the aim of improving the diagnosis, treatment, and management of rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases.

Featuring more than 50 local, regional, and international speakers, the scientific programme will cover a wide range of topics in adult and pediatric rheumatology, including advances in the treatment of arthritis, lupus, and other autoimmune diseases.

Discussions will also highlight emerging therapies, such as CAR-T cell therapy, and innovative approaches to improving patient care.

The conference will begin on Friday, 20th November, with specialised educational workshops focusing on practical clinical skills, alongside a dedicated scientific meeting on Sjögren’s disease.

The main scientific sessions will take place on Saturday, 21st November, and Sunday, 22nd November, with the official opening ceremony scheduled for Saturday.

Dr. Shamma Al Nokhatha, President of the Emirates Society for Rheumatology and Conference Chair, highlighted the Society’s longstanding commitment to advancing rheumatology in the region.

In her welcome message, Dr. Al Nokhatha reflected on the Society’s history and achievements, emphasising the importance of the Annual Meeting in bringing together healthcare professionals from around the world to exchange knowledge, share expertise, and foster scientific collaboration.

She also expressed her sincere appreciation to the ESR Board of Directors, Scientific Committee, and industry partners for their continued support and valuable contributions to the Society’s development and activities across the UAE.

An accompanying medical exhibition will feature more than 10 sponsors and industry partners, showcasing developments in treatment options, medical technologies, and healthcare solutions relevant to rheumatology.

Through its annual gathering, the Emirates Society for Rheumatology continues to promote scientific education, professional development, and international collaboration, supporting efforts to enhance the quality of care for patients living with rheumatic diseases in the UAE and the wider region.