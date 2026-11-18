SHARJAH, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sheikh Dr. Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Ruler’s Office, attended the opening of the "Sharjah Innovation Days" on Wednesday morning, at the Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK).

In his opening remarks at the ceremony, Dr. Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SPARK, said the Sharjah Innovation Days events are a clear demonstration of the Park’s commitment to linking research and technology to society's needs via partnerships with the Government of Sharjah, various government agencies, universities, technology companies, and the private sector.

He cited collaboration with the Sharjah Center for Learning Difficulties, Emirates Health Services, and the Sharjah Health Authority as a tangible example of how such partnerships can address education and health challenges through innovation.

Humaid Al Shamsi, Director of Government Development at the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of the emirate of Sharjah, spoke about the importance of innovation and its role in delivering government services and improving the customer experience.

He said that innovation is not simply about a new technology or a new idea. It is a culture of work, a mindset, and a shared responsibility to society and the future of Sharjah and the UAE.

Dr. Hanadi Al Suwaidi, Director of the Sharjah Center for Learning Difficulties, spoke about innovation in education and its critical role in supporting students with learning difficulties.

She defined innovation as bringing real improvements to the learning experience and enabling learners to become more independent and actively engaged in both the school setting and the wider community.

Dr. Asmaa Mahmoud Fikri, Director of Government Partnerships at SPARK, announced the launch of 'Ejadah', which is an educational platform developed as a result of a partnership between SPARK, the Sharjah Center for Learning Difficulties, and iVolt (a company that specialises in innovative solutions for learning difficulties).

The audience was shown a presentation outlining the range of educational services that the platform provides at all levels.

At the conclusion of the opening ceremony, Sheikh Dr. Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi honoured the winners of the "UAE Innovates 2026" award for Sharjah, as well as partners of the "Ejadah" platform and SPARK.

He also honored Dr. Aleš Musar, the First Gentleman of the Republic of Slovenia, the Guest of Honor, and posed for commemorative photographs with them.

“Mazra'ati” (My Farm) from the Department of Agriculture and Livestock won the Best Innovative Initiative award.

Detecting water leaks using satellites from the Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas Authority (SEWA) received the Best Innovative Initiative award in National Resilience and Continuity.

The Sharjah Police received the Best Innovative Government Entity award

Sheikh Dr. Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi toured the accompanying exhibition and received detailed briefings on the various contributions on display, all of which were innovations in improving government services.

He also reviewed the latest innovations presented by the various entities and examined practical applications across a range of sectors, including health, education, transport, water, judiciary, economy, agriculture, and the environment.

The opening ceremony’s attendees were: Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development; Sheikh Majid bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of Districts Affairs Department; and Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director-General of the Sharjah Digital Department.