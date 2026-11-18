ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The sixth edition of the Spartan World Championship will begin tomorrow, Thursday, in Abu Dhabi's Al Wathba Desert, organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council from 19th to 22nd November, with elite professional athletes and obstacle course racing and endurance enthusiasts from around the world taking part.

The competitions will begin with the women's-only Neon Night Challenge, a five-kilometre race featuring 20 obstacles. One of the two race categories will take place in a fully enclosed environment to ensure maximum privacy, supervised entirely by female staff, with no photography or media coverage permitted.

On Friday, 20th November, the championship will feature the Open Night Challenge, a five-kilometre nighttime race for men and women comprising 20 obstacles, alongside a K9 race organised in cooperation with Abu Dhabi Police.

The championship's main event, the Spartan Beast World Championship, will take place on Saturday, 21st November, covering 21 kilometres and featuring more than 30 obstacles.

The race will bring together qualified athletes competing in elite and age-group categories, alongside participants in the open category.

The same day will also feature junior races ranging from one to three kilometres, aimed at encouraging younger generations to participate in sports and develop their physical abilities in a safe, competitive environment.

The championship will conclude on Sunday, 22nd November, with the Super Race, covering 10 kilometres and featuring 25 obstacles, alongside the Team Relay World Championship, in which mixed teams of three athletes will represent their respective countries.

The final day will also include the Open Sprint Race, a five-kilometre event providing an opportunity for participants from across the community to compete.

The Spartan World Championship features diverse courses designed to test strength, speed, flexibility and endurance through a series of physical and mental challenges, while the sandy terrain of Al Wathba Desert adds a distinctive character to the competitions.

The previous edition attracted more than 6,300 athletes from over 70 countries, alongside a large spectator turnout, reflecting growing international interest in the championship.