DUBAI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Food Bank Foundation has signed the GCC Food Banks Cooperation Charter together with three food preservation organisations from Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain, establishing a regional framework to strengthen collaboration in reducing food waste and improving the recovery and redistribution of surplus food.

The charter brings together the UAE Food Bank Foundation, Naemati, a non-profit organisation in Kuwait; HIFZ ALNAEMA Center in Qatar; and Hefth Al Nema Society in Bahrain. It provides a shared platform for exchanging expertise, strengthening operational practices, and exploring opportunities for cooperation that enhance the effectiveness of food preservation initiatives across participating countries.

The agreement reflects a shared commitment to making better use of surplus food while ensuring that food intended for redistribution is handled safely and responsibly.

By drawing on the experience and capabilities of the participating organisations, the cooperation aims to support more effective food recovery operations and strengthen the delivery of humanitarian and community-focused initiatives.

A central focus of the cooperation is the exchange of practical knowledge in areas that directly influence the effectiveness of food banks, including food safety standards, the collection and handling of surplus food, appropriate storage and transportation practices, and the identification of communities and beneficiaries who can benefit from food redistribution programmes.

The participating organisations will also exchange experiences in operational planning, performance measurement and institutional procedures, supporting the identification of practices that can improve efficiency and strengthen service delivery.

The charter further creates opportunities for cooperation in developing the capabilities of employees and volunteers involved in food preservation activities, including sharing expertise and providing support for training in relevant operational areas, helping participating organisations strengthen their capacity to manage surplus food safely and effectively.

The cooperation also extends to knowledge exchange through regional and international forums, conferences and specialised events, enabling the participating organisations to contribute to wider discussions on food waste reduction and the development of the food banking sector.

Manal Obaid bin Yaroof, Head of the Executive Team of the UAE Food Bank Foundation, said, “Reducing food waste and maximising the value of surplus food require strong partnerships and the continuous exchange of knowledge and expertise. Through this cooperation, we aim to strengthen connections between food preservation organisations across the Gulf, drawing on our collective experience to improve operational practices and expand the positive impact of our initiatives.

“The charter provides an opportunity to share approaches to food safety, logistics and the management of surplus food, while supporting the development of institutional and volunteer capabilities. By working together, we can identify more effective ways to preserve food, direct available resources towards those who need them and strengthen the role of food banks in supporting communities. This reflects our commitment to responsible food management and to building partnerships that deliver lasting humanitarian and social value.”

Mohammed Yousef Al-Muzaini, President and Founder of Naemati Company, Kuwait, said, “We welcome this regional collaboration, which strengthens our efforts to preserve food and reduce food waste. It also opens new opportunities for food preservation organisations across the Gulf to exchange expertise, knowledge and experiences, contributing to the development of their operations and maximising their positive impact on communities. We extend our sincere thanks and appreciation to the UAE Food Bank for organising this event and facilitating this collaboration.

"We look forward to working with our partners to translate this charter into practical initiatives and tangible outcomes that benefit our communities and enhance the sustainability of food preservation efforts.”

Ali Ayedh Al Qahtani, Executive Manager of HIFZ ALNAEMA Center in Qatar, said, “This cooperation marks an important step towards closer collaboration among food banks across the Gulf. By putting our shared expertise into practice, we can recover surplus food more efficiently and redistribute it safely, helping to reduce food waste and make better use of available resources.

“At HIFZ ALNAEMA Center in Qatar, we look forward to learning from our regional partners and sharing our own experience. Together, we can strengthen our operations, develop our teams and improve food safety practices so that we are better prepared to respond to shared challenges.

“We commend the UAE Food Bank for its efforts to bring food banks across the Gulf together. We believe the success of food banks is measured by how much food they save from waste and by the lasting difference they make when that food reaches people in need safely and with dignity.”

Thawra Ibrahim Al Dhaen, Chief Executive Officer, Hefth Al Nema Society, Kingdom of Bahrain, said, “We welcome this collaboration, which reflects our shared commitment to strengthening cooperation and facilitating the exchange of knowledge and expertise among GCC countries. Through this partnership, we aim to advance charitable and humanitarian efforts, strengthen approaches to reducing food waste, and promote a culture of food preservation and the responsible use of surplus food.

“This partnership represents an important step towards deeper regional cooperation, bringing together organisations with shared objectives to strengthen the impact of their initiatives and better serve communities across the GCC.”

The charter also provides a framework for participating organisations to offer mutual support during emergencies and crises, in accordance with the applicable laws and approved procedures in their respective countries.

This aspect of the cooperation recognises the importance of coordination and operational preparedness in maintaining effective food preservation and humanitarian support activities when communities face exceptional circumstances.

To support implementation, the participating organisations will hold periodic meetings to review progress, exchange updates and identify opportunities to strengthen cooperation.

Through the GCC Food Banks Cooperation Charter, the UAE Food Bank Foundation aims to build on its regional partnerships and contribute to the development of more effective food preservation practices.

The initiative supports a collaborative approach to reducing food waste, improving the use of available food resources and strengthening the positive impact of food banking activities across participating Gulf countries.