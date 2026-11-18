DUBAI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy is showcasing initiatives aimed at accelerating companies’ adoption of artificial intelligence during its participation in Dubai Future Week, including the Chamber AI Hub, which currently enables businesses to access 22 specialised AI agents for administrative and operational tasks.

Saeed Al Gergawi, Vice President of Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy, said the platform enables companies to test AI agents based on their individual requirements before selecting the solutions most suited to their operations.

He said the Chamber aims to expand the platform to 100 specialised AI agents across a wide range of fields within the next 18 months.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM), Al Gergawi said the Chamber AI Hub forms part of broader efforts to help the private sector adopt artificial intelligence.

Companies can test solutions before deploying them, benefit from trial credits and subsequently move to subscription packages according to their usage requirements, he added.

Al Gergawi said the Chamber’s efforts also include training businesses to use Agentic AI and supporting start-ups and innovators through the Create AI Agents Championship.

Specialised training tracks aim to enable more than 14,000 companies from Business Groups and Business Councils operating under Dubai Chamber of Commerce to adopt Agentic AI technologies.

He said the Chamber is supporting companies throughout the different stages of AI adoption, from training and identifying suitable applications to helping large and family-owned businesses integrate solutions according to their specific requirements.

Referring to Dubai Chamber of Digital Economy’s strategic partnership with global visual communication platform Canva, Al Gergawi said the Chamber’s participation in Dubai Future Week provides an opportunity to showcase the collaboration.

The partnership enables eligible businesses and individuals to access a free one-year subscription to Canva Business, including AI-powered design and visual communication tools.

Al Gergawi said the wider partnership aims to support 250,000 SMEs and individuals, helping businesses strengthen their digital capabilities, productivity and competitiveness.