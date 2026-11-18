ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Space Agency, in collaboration with the Embassy of Spain in the UAE, hosted the UAE–Spain Space Industry Exchange under its “Space Means Business” initiative, bringing together 13 Spanish space companies and 15 stakeholders from the UAE space ecosystem to explore opportunities for bilateral commercial cooperation.

The workshop is part of the agency’s work to connect UAE-based companies with international partners, giving them access to new technologies, expertise and markets.

It supports the National Space Strategy 2031, particularly its focus on growing the space economy through commercial opportunities and innovation, and strengthening international collaboration through partnerships, knowledge exchange and joint initiatives.

The strategy aims to place the UAE among the 10 strongest space economies globally by 2031, with targets to double space economy revenues, the number of national space companies and the number of countries receiving UAE space exports.

The exchange opened with remarks by Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, Director-General of the UAE Space Agency, and Emilio Pin Godos, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Spain to the UAE.

Representatives from both countries outlined their respective space sectors, highlighting areas of industrial strength and potential alignment between the two markets.

Salem Butti Al Qubaisi, Director-General of the UAE Space Agency, said, “International partnerships are one of the fastest ways to build industrial capability, and they last longest when they are commercial. That is the thinking behind Space Means Business. Spain’s strengths in Earth observation, satellite engineering and propulsion align closely with the priorities of the UAE’s space industry, which gives companies in both countries a practical basis to work together. Our role is to connect them directly and help them move from conversation to commercial partnership, creating products, contracts and new markets on both sides.”

Emilio Pin Godos, Ambassador of Spain to the UAE, said, “Spain and the UAE share a strong commitment to advancing innovation and technological excellence in the space sector. Spain brings internationally recognised aerospace capabilities, and we see significant opportunities to deepen our cooperation with the UAE. This mission reflects our shared ambition to foster strategic partnerships, promote technological collaboration and develop new opportunities for both countries.”

Participating UAE entities represented a cross-section of the country’s space industry, including the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), the National Space Science and Technology Center (NSSTC), 4 Earth Intelligence, Aliens R&D Space Technology, Aliensense, BLConsulting Middle East, Gistin Limited, Hex20 Space, Innovation Floor, Madari Space, Orbitworks, Ruwad Labs Limited, Stellaria and VASTARA Additive Manufacturing.

The Spanish delegation comprised Aistech Space, Arquimea Space, Compoxi, Escribano Mechanical & Engineering, FOSSA Systems, Ienai Space, Ineco, Kreios Space, Oesía Networks, Pangea Aerospace, Radian Space, Satlantis and UARX Space.

Together, the participating companies brought complementary expertise across satellite systems and components, advanced Earth observation technologies, secure communications, propulsion and in-orbit transportation.

Discussions focused on potential areas of cooperation, including joint technology development, local manufacturing and assembly, knowledge transfer and the commercialisation of space-based solutions.

These opportunities could help UAE-based companies expand their technical capabilities, strengthen local supply chains and access new markets.

To facilitate direct engagement, the exchange featured 14 rounds of structured B2B meetings between Spanish companies and UAE-based businesses and institutions.

The agency also briefed participants on investment and business opportunities for international companies in the UAE, including the Space Economic Zones Programme.