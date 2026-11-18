DUBAI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences announced on Wednesday that six research papers, initiatives and innovations from Jordan, the United States, China, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Kuwait have won its international and regional awards for 2026, which attracted 162 submissions.

The awards aim to support scientific research, innovation, educational development and gifted education.

The two international awards of the World Giftedness Center received 18 submissions, comprising nine research papers and nine initiatives, reflecting efforts to advance the identification and support of gifted students and promote international knowledge exchange.

The Applied Research Global Award of Gifted Education went to a research team comprising Ali Musleh Ali Alodat from Jordan, and Marcia Gentry and Hyeseong Lee from the United States, for their study, "Validity Evidence of the HOPE Teacher Rating Scale-Arabic Version for Identifying Gifted Refugee Students".

ELCHK Lutheran Academy from China won the School Global Award Initiative of Gifted Education for its initiative, "STEMPATHY: Where Innovation Meets Humanity – ELCHK Lutheran Academy: The Aerospace Curriculum: A Model for Future-Ready Gifted Education".

At the Arab level, the two Hamdan–ALECSO awards received 144 submissions, including 106 educational research papers from 17 Arab countries and 38 digital innovations from 15 Arab countries.

The Hamdan–ALECSO Award for Distinguished Educational Research recognised two researchers from Saudi Arabia.

Dr. Dalal Mufreh Al-Muqati, from the Department of Psychology at King Abdulaziz University in Jeddah, won for her research, "Fragmentation of Educational Reference Frameworks among Saudi University Students in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: Shifts in Epistemic Trust between Formal Educational Authorities and Parallel Digital Sources in Light of Digital Epistemic Verification – A Mixed-Methods Study".

Dr. Nesreen Saeed Al-Shamrani, from the General Directorate of Education in Asir Region, also won for her research, "The Effectiveness of a Proposed Teaching Model Based on the Economics of the Future for Smart City Management in Developing Entrepreneurial Thinking and Awareness of the Functional Value of Learning Physics among Female Secondary School Students".

The Hamdan–ALECSO Award for Digital Innovations in Education was awarded to Wafaa Humaid Al-Maamari from Oman for her innovation, "Live Physics Laboratory", and Fawaz Shukhair Al-Enezi from Kuwait for his innovation, "IEDU Platform for an Intelligent Adaptive E-Learning System".

Humaid Mohammed Al Qatami, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, said the 2026 results reflect the diversity of educational research and innovation, ranging from artificial intelligence and digital transformation to developing effective tools and practices for supporting gifted students.

He emphasised the importance of directing research and innovation towards real educational challenges, developing practical solutions that improve education quality and expand learning opportunities.

Al Qatami also commended cooperation with the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organization (ALECSO) and institutions specialising in gifted education, highlighting the importance of research outcomes and knowledge exchange in advancing the education sector.

Prof. Dr. Mohamed Ould Amar, Director-General of ALECSO, stressed the importance of supporting educational research and digital innovation across Arab countries and empowering researchers and innovators to develop scientifically grounded solutions that respond to changes in education systems.

He noted that the results reflect the partnership between ALECSO and the Hamdan Foundation and their shared commitment to advancing education across the Arab world.