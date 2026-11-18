ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi University (ADU) and Cambridge Health Group (CHG) have signed a five-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen links between health sciences education and clinical practice and develop the healthcare workforce.

Through Cambridge Hospitals’ UAE facilities, ADU students will have opportunities to gain practical experience across inpatient, outpatient and home healthcare settings through internships and clinical placements.

The collaboration will also explore graduate recruitment, employment and career-development opportunities, with potential employment subject to the Hospitals’ workforce needs and available roles.

The collaboration will explore professional development programmes for healthcare staff in areas including leadership, artificial intelligence (AI), quality and patient safety, research and inclusive care.

Cambridge Hospitals’ clinical professionals will also contribute to curriculum development, helping ensure academic programmes reflect current clinical practice, emerging healthcare needs and the skills required across specialised care settings.

Potential areas for joint applied research include how to maintain continuity of care for people with neurodevelopmental conditions as they transition into adulthood and how best to support their families.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, ADU Chancellor, said, “Our collaboration with Cambridge Health Group reflects our shared vision of advancing healthcare education, equipping the next generation of healthcare professionals with the knowledge, practical skills and expertise needed to address the sector’s evolving demands.

"Through this partnership, we also aim to advance applied research that contributes to more inclusive and effective models of care, particularly for individuals with neurodevelopmental conditions, while supporting the UAE’s vision for a future-ready healthcare sector.”

Dr. Ahmad Al Khayer, CEO and Chair of Rehabilitation Medicine at Cambridge Health Group – UAE, said, “Clinical placements give students a chance to see how different disciplines work together and how care plans adapt as patients’ needs change. Working with ADU also gives our teams a way to bring questions from day-to-day practice into research. We want that research to help us understand which approaches make the greatest difference to patients’ independence and daily lives.”

ADU’s College of Health Sciences offers programmes in public health, biomedical sciences, and human nutrition and dietetics, providing an academic foundation for the partnership’s work in clinical training and workforce development.

Specific projects and programmes under the MoU will be developed through separate agreements setting out their scope, objectives and delivery arrangements, subject to the necessary approvals.