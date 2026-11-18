DUBAI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Planning and Development (Trakhees) at the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation (PCFC) completed 14,459 building permit and No Objection Certificate (NOC) transactions during the first half of 2026, approving construction areas exceeding 4.25 million square metres.

The figures reflect continued urban development and investment activity across Dubai's special development zones, alongside the efficiency of licensing, planning and engineering inspection services in accelerating project delivery in accordance with approved standards.

During the same period, Trakhees issued 8,476 building permits and related NOCs, while its engineering teams supervised 2,445 real estate projects and conducted 17,694 project inspection visits.

The department also carried out 3,812 community inspection visits to ensure compliance with quality and safety requirements, while more than 1,000 projects met sustainable building standards.

As part of its urban planning services, Trakhees completed 2,592 site plans, 204 lease plans, 3,656 planning NOC transactions and 3,378 building line demarcation transactions, alongside 438 advertising permit applications.

It also processed 4,407 permit modification transactions, 6,559 accreditation transactions and 3,232 field inspection visits to improve procedural efficiency and accelerate project implementation.

Abdulla Mohammed Belhoul, CEO of Trakhees, said the results reflect the department's vital role in supporting Dubai's sustainable urban development.

He noted that Trakhees oversees strategic development areas covering approximately 1,290 square kilometres, equivalent to 13 percent of Dubai's total land and maritime area.

These include Palm Jebel Ali, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Islands and The World Islands.

Belhoul emphasised the department's commitment to developing digital, regulatory and inspection tools, adopting international best practices and strengthening integration with government entities, developers and partners.

He added that these efforts aim to streamline customer procedures, improve regulatory compliance, enhance quality of life and strengthen Dubai's investment attractiveness and position as a leading global city.