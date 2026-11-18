ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Umm Al Emarat Park will host Korea Festival 2026 on 21st and 22nd November, offering visitors a weekend of cultural experiences and family-friendly activities.

Organised by the Korean Cultural Center in the UAE, the two-day festival will bring Korean traditions, performances and interactive experiences to the Park, alongside its regular winter season activities.

Building on the cultural ties between the UAE and the Republic of Korea, this year's festival will celebrate the theme of ‘Family’, in line with the UAE's Year of the Family 2026.

Under the slogan ‘T.E.N – Together, Embracing, as oNe’, the festival will highlight shared values of family, togetherness and cultural heritage, offering opportunities for visitors of different ages and backgrounds to connect through arts and cultural experiences.

The festival will feature a programme of traditional Korean performances and activities for families across both days.

On Saturday, 21st November, visitors can watch a performance by Bigabi, a Korean taekwondo demonstration team, showcasing traditional martial arts techniques through poomsae (forms), breaking and self-defence demonstrations.

The programme will also include performances by the National Gugak Center, featuring buchaechum (traditional Korean fan dance) and samulnori (traditional percussion music), introducing visitors to different elements of Korea's artistic and cultural heritage.

Visitors can also enjoy a selection of traditional Korean dishes, offering a taste of Korea’s culinary culture alongside the festival’s performances and activities.

Alongside Korea Festival 2026, visitors can explore Umm Al Emarat Park's ongoing winter season programme, which brings together cultural, recreational and community experiences for families and friends.

The Park's Sunset Falcon Shows, taking place daily at 16:30, offer visitors an opportunity to learn about the UAE's falconry heritage.

Each 45-minute show introduces audiences to the traditions and practices associated with falconry, with opportunities to meet the falconers, ask questions and take photographs.

Visitors can also explore the Park Market, held every Friday and Saturday from 16:00 to 22:00 at the Park's Promenade and Children's Garden.

Featuring more than 60 vendors, the market offers a selection of locally made products, handmade crafts, fashion, food and beverages, alongside entertainment and activities for different age groups.

The market also provides a platform for local businesses and entrepreneurs to showcase their products and connect with the community.

Adding to the weekend experiences, Cinema in the Park welcomes families and friends every Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 6pm to 9pm, featuring a selection of family-friendly films.

Set against the Park’s natural surroundings, the outdoor cinema offers visitors an opportunity to unwind, spend quality time together and make the most of Abu Dhabi’s cooler months.

Through its winter season programme, Umm Al Emarat Park continues to bring together cultural, educational and recreational experiences that reflect its role as a community destination in Abu Dhabi, offering spaces for families and visitors to connect, discover different cultures and spend time together.

Visitors can enjoy Korea Festival 2026 and the Park's winter season activities with the Park's general admission fee of AED10 per person.

The Park is open daily from 08:00 to 00:00, with last entry at 23:00.