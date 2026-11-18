ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Future Health – A Global Initiative by Abu Dhabi has launched the Future Health Academy, a specialised platform for exchanging knowledge and expertise in life sciences, developing capabilities across the health and life sciences workforce, and strengthening collaboration among experts and specialists from the UAE and abroad.

The Academy will offer specialised programmes combining scientific knowledge with practical applications, enabling professionals across the health and life sciences ecosystem to keep pace with emerging developments and understand their potential.

The programmes will also support scientific research, advance clinical practices, inform investment decisions and accelerate innovation.

Dr. Noura Khamis Al Ghaithi, Under-Secretary of the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, said Abu Dhabi's ambitions in life sciences draw strength from the expertise of its leaders, clinicians and researchers, alongside collaboration with international experts.

She explained that the Future Health Academy brings together local and global expertise to exchange knowledge, explore the latest scientific advances and identify opportunities to translate emerging developments into practical applications.

Dr. Al Ghaithi emphasised that connecting expertise across countries and disciplines would help advance innovation, strengthen collaboration and deliver sustainable benefits to community health and quality of life.

The Academy launched its activities with an inaugural course dedicated to senior leaders, held ahead of the Abu Dhabi Future Health Summit 2026.

The course brought together senior representatives from Abu Dhabi's health and life sciences ecosystem, government representatives from around the world, including officials at ministerial level, and experts from academia, healthcare and industry.

Participants included experts from Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence, New York University Abu Dhabi, Asan Medical Center and Boehringer Ingelheim.

Aligned with Future Health's theme, "To Sense Is to Predict", the inaugural course explored four key areas.

The first focused on strengthening predictive capabilities by using genomic data to deepen understanding of biological systems, while the second examined the human body as an interconnected network.

The third addressed the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to advance predictive capabilities and improve healthcare services, while the fourth explored translating scientific innovations into practical clinical applications.

The Academy will continue developing capabilities across Abu Dhabi's health and life sciences workforce by promoting multidisciplinary learning and facilitating knowledge exchange throughout the healthcare ecosystem.

It will also strengthen international cooperation and highlight Abu Dhabi's capabilities, expertise and achievements in life sciences.