ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Creative Media Authority’s talent development arm, Creative Lab, has concluded a four-day masterclass programme delivered in partnership with CNBC International, providing emerging media talent in Abu Dhabi with practical training and industry insights from experienced media professionals.

Held from 9th to 12th November 2026 at Creative Lab Abu Dhabi, the programme welcomed 22 participants, including five UAE nationals, bringing together aspiring journalists, university students, recent graduates and media professionals for an intensive learning experience led by CNBC International editors, anchors and producers.

Participants were selected through an online application and evaluation process, based on their interest in business and financial journalism and how the programme aligned with their professional aspirations. The process brought together talent from diverse academic and professional backgrounds.

Drawing on CNBC International’s expertise in business and financial journalism, the Masterclasses placed particular emphasis on these areas while covering essential journalism and media production skills, including journalistic writing, breaking news reporting, source verification, social media strategies, digital storytelling, on-camera presentation and television programme development.

Participants also applied their learning through practical exercises, including producing short videos and developing television programme concepts.

Aysha Al Jneibi, Director of Talent Management at Creative Media Authority, said, “Our partnership with CNBC International brings industry expertise and practical learning opportunities to emerging media talent in Abu Dhabi. Through this initiative and our wider talent development programmes, we are committed to equipping the next generation of media professionals with the knowledge, skills and hands-on experience needed to thrive in an evolving media industry."

The programme included sessions led by Craig Bengtson, President of CNBC International, and Emma Graham, Middle East Bureau Chief.

Further sessions were delivered by CNBC International professionals, including Justin Solomon, Senior Director and Head of Asia and Middle East News (Video) & Originals; Dan Murphy, Correspondent and Anchor; Katrina Bishop, Head of Audience and Special Reports; Ken Brown, Managing Editor of Digital and Editorial Strategy; and Andy Tyler, Senior Creative Director, alongside other specialist contributors.

Participants also joined special virtual sessions with CNBC’s Scott Wapner, Host of CNBC’s “Halftime Report” & “Closing Bell” and Mary Duffy, Vice President, Senior Executive Producer Strategic Initiatives & Talent Development, who shared insights from their professional experience in the media industry.

Craig Bengtson, President of CNBC International, said, “Partnering with Creative Lab, part of Abu Dhabi’s Creative Media Authority, to share our newsroom expertise with emerging media talent has been a rewarding experience. The participants brought curiosity, energy and thoughtful perspectives to the sessions, and it was rewarding to see them put their learning into practice. Developing the next generation of media professionals is vital, and we hope this programme has equipped them with practical skills and greater confidence to pursue careers in the industry."

Through its partnership with CNBC International, Creative Lab continues to connect emerging talent in Abu Dhabi with experienced international media professionals, supporting knowledge exchange and practical skills development.

The programme forms part of Creative Media Authority’s wider efforts to nurture young talent and support the continued development of Abu Dhabi’s creative media sector.