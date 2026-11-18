ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Endowments and Minors' Funds Authority (Awqaf Abu Dhabi) has concluded a visit to the United States, covering New York, Washington and Boston, during which its delegation held meetings with several institutions specialising in endowment management, sustainable philanthropy, impact investing and innovation.

The visit aimed to explore opportunities for long-term partnerships and exchange expertise in developing endowment assets, ensuring sustainable returns and strengthening their contribution to long-term social and economic development.

Led by Fahad Abdulqader Al Qassim, Director-General of Awqaf Abu Dhabi, the visit forms part of the Authority's efforts to strengthen its international presence and promote an advanced endowment model combining sound financial management with social innovation.

The programme focused on exchanging expertise in endowment and fund management, identifying areas of mutual cooperation, and exploring impact measurement and management standards alongside financial returns and risk assessment.

Al Qassim said Awqaf Abu Dhabi views endowments as a sustainable development system capable of preserving and growing assets while transforming their returns into lasting benefits for communities.

He emphasised the importance of strengthening international cooperation to connect global expertise with community priorities and develop practices combining financial discipline with social innovation, reinforcing Abu Dhabi's position as a leading model in endowment management.

Al Qassim added that the meetings provided opportunities to exchange perspectives with American and international institutions bringing together investment expertise, academic knowledge and innovative solutions to societal challenges.

He highlighted the Authority's interest in developing partnerships that improve the management of endowment resources, expand responsible investment opportunities and strengthen tools for measuring social impact.

He stressed that the success of endowments should be measured not only by the size of their assets but also by their ability to meet community needs and deliver sustainable benefits across generations.

In New York, the delegation began its meetings with the Ford Foundation, one of the largest philanthropic institutions in the United States, discussing opportunities for cooperation in impact investing, fund management and the deployment of capital towards long-term development objectives.

The delegation also met with the Helena Group Foundation and the Global Impact Investing Network (GIIN), exploring cooperation opportunities, impact measurement standards and professional networks supporting the assessment of investments' social outcomes.

Discussions focused on strengthening the relationship between financial performance and the value generated for communities.

The delegation also explored areas of mutual interest with the Rockefeller Foundation, including innovative financing mechanisms and their role in directing resources towards solutions that deliver sustainable social impact.

During a meeting with NESsT, the delegation reviewed models for financing and supporting the growth of social enterprises, alongside portfolio management practices and methods for assessing their social outcomes.

The programme included a meeting with American University in Washington to strengthen engagement with academic institutions and promote knowledge exchange.

In Boston, the delegation met with Harvard Management Company to exchange expertise in endowment management.

Discussions with MIT Solve focused on deploying philanthropic capital to support social innovation, expanding solutions to societal challenges, engaging partners and measuring impact.

The visit reflects Awqaf Abu Dhabi's approach to linking the development of endowment resources with practical, sustainable and scalable solutions that generate long-term social benefits.