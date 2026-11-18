DUBAI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The International Center for Biosaline Agriculture (ICBA) and the Arab Organization for Agricultural Development (AOAD) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Amman, Jordan, establishing a five-year strategic partnership to strengthen scientific research, agricultural innovation, capacity development and sustainable natural resource management.

The partnership aims to enhance food and water security and strengthen the resilience of agricultural systems across the Arab region to climate change.

The agreement was signed by Dr. Tarifa Ajeif Alzaabi, Director-General of ICBA, and Prof. Ibrahim Adam Ahmed El-Dukheri, Director-General of AOAD.

It brings together ICBA's expertise in developing crops adapted to arid and saline environments and managing water and soil resources with AOAD's role in promoting agricultural development and cooperation among Arab countries.

The partnership will support joint research and applied programmes addressing water scarcity, soil salinity, land degradation and climate change, alongside the development of food and forage crops capable of tolerating environmental stresses.

Areas of cooperation also include improving water-use efficiency, utilising non-conventional water resources such as treated wastewater, greywater and saline groundwater, and rehabilitating degraded agricultural land.

The agreement further covers applications of artificial intelligence (AI), biotechnology and smart agricultural technologies, alongside training for farmers and agricultural extension specialists and the exchange of scientific knowledge and expertise.

Dr. Alzaabi said the partnership aims to expand the regional adoption of agricultural solutions developed by ICBA, particularly quinoa, sorghum and millet, moving from research and practical validation towards wider implementation.

She highlighted the importance of providing suitable seeds, improving farming practices, strengthening value chains and facilitating market access to transform scientific solutions into sustainable economic opportunities for farmers.

For his part, Prof. El-Dukheri said the proposed regional project adopts an integrated approach connecting scientific research and technological development with improved seed production, climate-smart agricultural practices, capacity building, agro-processing and marketing.

As an initial step towards implementing the partnership, the two organisations launched a regional workshop titled "Building Climate-Resilient Food Systems in the Arab Region", held from 15th to 18th November with technical assistance provided by the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) to ICBA.

The workshop brought together agricultural specialists from Jordan, Sudan, Egypt, Lebanon, Saudi Arabia and Syria to develop a regional roadmap for expanding the cultivation of quinoa, sorghum and millet and strengthening their value chains.

The programme included technical training, practical applications, working groups and a field visit in Jordan, focusing on crop suitability, potential implementation sites and a proposed three-year regional framework.

Dr. Srinivasan Samineni of ICBA delivered sessions on improving and processing the target crops, while Dr. Adil Abdelrahim of AOAD addressed environmental stress tolerance, good agricultural practices, marketing opportunities and private-sector participation.

The workshop's outcomes will contribute to defining the proposed regional project's priorities, components and implementation mechanisms, including the technical, institutional and financing arrangements required to strengthen sustainable agricultural production and food security across the Arab region.