RAS AL KHAIMAH, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ras Al Khaimah Department of Economic Development (RAK DED) has enhanced its digital services through integration with the UAE PASS digital identity application to simplify business procedures, accelerate transactions and strengthen electronic integration with government entities.

The initiative aims to improve the experience of investors and entrepreneurs and reinforce Ras Al Khaimah's position as a competitive investment destination, reflecting the department's commitment to digital transformation and developing a more flexible and efficient business environment.

The project represents a significant advancement in the emirate's economic services by leveraging digital technologies to provide secure access to services and facilitate the electronic exchange of data and documents between government entities.

This integration reduces procedural requirements, saves time and effort, accelerates business establishment and supports the growth of commercial activities in Ras Al Khaimah.

Hanan Ibrahim Al Shehhi, Acting Director of the Commercial Affairs Department at RAK DED, said the initiative forms part of the department's strategic efforts to develop smart, integrated government services that meet the needs of the business community and enhance procedural efficiency.

She emphasised that digital transformation has become a fundamental pillar in creating an attractive investment environment that supports growth and innovation.

Al Shehhi highlighted the department's commitment to adopting modern technologies and innovative digital solutions to simplify procedures, reduce requirements, improve service quality and enhance the efficiency of commercial transactions.

She explained that the project comprises three main phases, two of which have been completed.

The first phase involved activating single sign-on for the department's electronic systems and services through UAE PASS, enabling customers to access services securely using a unified digital identity and simplifying their service journey.

The second phase introduced the electronic exchange of data, information and documents related to commercial licences using blockchain technology through an integrated platform connecting 97 entities across the UAE.

The platform enables connected entities to exchange documents and information automatically without requiring customers to resubmit documents already available electronically, reducing duplication and accelerating transactions.

The third phase, currently under study and coordination with the UAE PASS team, aims to introduce electronic signatures across the department's services.

Once implemented, this feature will allow investors and commercial licence holders to sign company incorporation contracts and approve transactions and documents electronically, further facilitating business establishment procedures.

Al Shehhi said completing the first two phases represents an important step towards establishing an interconnected digital economy that prioritises the needs of investors and customers.

She noted that coordination is underway with relevant entities to complete the requirements for electronic signatures, enabling a more comprehensive digital process for commercial transactions.

She added that integration with 97 entities demonstrates the importance of digital connectivity in government operations, helping reduce administrative burdens, improve institutional efficiency and enhance the reliability and accessibility of information.

Al Shehhi reaffirmed the department's commitment to implementing digital initiatives that facilitate doing business, promote entrepreneurship and develop economic services in response to changing market requirements.

She stressed that investing in technology and integrating government systems contribute to attracting domestic and foreign investment and supporting sustainable economic growth.

The UAE PASS integration project forms part of RAK DED's ongoing efforts to enhance its digital infrastructure and adopt best practices in government service delivery, supporting Ras Al Khaimah's vision of a diversified, sustainable economy driven by knowledge, innovation and technology.