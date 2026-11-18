MAPUTO, Mozambique, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- DP World has reaffirmed its long-term commitment to Mozambique, announcing an expanded US$200 million investment in the Port of Maputo, following a meeting between its Group Executive Chairman Essa Kazim, and Daniel Chapo, President of the Republic of Mozambique.

The investment supports DP World's ambition to strengthen Mozambique's position as a strategic trade and logistics gateway for Southern Africa.

The meeting focused on opportunities to expand DP World's operations, explore further investment in trade infrastructure and strengthen the transport and logistics connections linking Mozambique with neighbouring markets.

DP World is investing a total of $200 million to expand its container terminal at the Port of Maputo, increasing its original $165 million commitment.

The expanded project will nearly triple the terminal’s annual handling capacity, from 225,000 TEU to 650,000 TEU by the second quarter of 2027, exceeding the original target of 530,000 TEU.

The investment will enable the terminal to accommodate larger vessels, improve operational efficiency and strengthen Mozambique's position as a regional logistics hub.

Essa Kazim, Group Executive Chairman of DP World, said, "Mozambique has an opportunity to become one of Southern Africa's most important trade gateways. Our ambition is not simply to move more cargo through Maputo, but to connect businesses across the region to global markets through better infrastructure, shipping services and inland logistics. We are committed to investing in that future and helping Mozambique capture more of the value of regional trade."

DP World operates the Maputo container terminal and is a shareholder in the Maputo Port Development Company (MPDC), which holds the port concession until 2058.

Beyond the port, Maputo is emerging as a multimodal gateway connecting Southern Africa's industrial and agricultural heartlands to global markets.

DP World is helping strengthen these connections through cross-border road and rail networks, and its inland logistics hub at Komatipoort in South Africa.

DP World’s Shipping Solutions business is also set to launch a new weekly China-Africa Link later this month, connecting major Chinese ports, including Shanghai, Ningbo and Nansha, with Maputo and other regional gateways.

Together, these capabilities are making the Maputo Corridor a more competitive route for regional trade, connecting businesses across Southern Africa with markets around the world.