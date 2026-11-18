SHARJAH, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sharjah Research, Technology and Innovation Park (SPARK) and BEEAH have launched the Sharjah Institute for Sustainability Research and Innovation, a strategic initiative aimed at accelerating the transformation of scientific research in sustainability into practical solutions and commercially viable projects capable of expanding globally.

The launch took place in the presence of H.H. Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Board of Directors of SPARK.

The agreement establishing the institute was signed by Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO and Vice Chairman of BEEAH, and Hussain Al Mahmoudi, CEO of SPARK, on the sidelines of the Sharjah Next Summit 2026, held under the theme "Sustainability: From Lab to Market".

Located within SPARK, the institute will benefit from the park's advanced technological and research infrastructure and its partnerships with research centres at the American University of Sharjah and the University of Sharjah.

It will also draw on BEEAH's operational and commercial expertise in managing major environmental projects to test emerging technologies, assess their operational and economic feasibility, and strengthen their readiness for investment and commercial deployment.

The institute's initial priorities will include waste management, the circular economy, alternative materials, low-carbon fuels, clean energy technologies and pathways towards net-zero emissions.

The institute will serve as an international platform bringing together researchers, entrepreneurs, industry leaders, investors and decision-makers through four integrated implementation pathways designed to accelerate sustainability innovation.

The first will provide researchers and innovators with access to specialised laboratories and shared university research facilities to develop and test prototypes.

The second will support startups and entrepreneurs through technical assistance, competitive business model development and opportunities to establish industry partnerships.

The third will provide strategic and operational support to industrial companies and partners, helping transform laboratory-tested technologies into commercially viable solutions.

The fourth will connect investors and financing institutions with carefully assessed opportunities involving technologies ready for production and commercial deployment.

The initiative supports BEEAH's 2030 vision of becoming a global leader in environmental innovation and SPARK's efforts to strengthen entrepreneurship and Sharjah's knowledge-based economy.

It also aligns with Sharjah's 2026–2028 strategic plan to diversify its economic base, develop a resilient circular economy, promote locally generated intellectual property and reinforce the emirate's position as a regional hub for environmental innovation and sustainable growth.

Al Huraimel said Sharjah possesses an advanced innovation ecosystem, scientific expertise and development ambitions that position it to lead the transition towards sustainable solutions.

He explained that the institute reflects BEEAH's commitment to investing in research and development to address environmental challenges by establishing a structured pathway connecting academic research with commercial and industrial applications.

He added that the institute will serve as a bridge between research and industry, enabling innovators to access industrial partners, financing and markets, while strengthening economic competitiveness and sustainable development locally, regionally and internationally.

For his part, Al Mahmoudi emphasised that sustainability is a strategic priority for SPARK and a key driver of Sharjah's knowledge-based economy.

He said the partnership with BEEAH will combine expertise and resources to develop environmental and clean energy innovations, assess their feasibility and expand their practical applications.

Al Mahmoudi added that the institute will contribute to generating sustainable economic value for Sharjah, the UAE and international markets.