DUBAI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police has unveiled a Land Rover Defender as the latest addition to its luxury security patrol fleet, in collaboration with Al Tayer Motors, during the World Police Summit at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The unveiling was attended by Major General Dr. Ahmad Zaal bin Krishan Al Muhairi, Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for Financial and Administrative Affairs; Major General Dr. Tariq Tahlak, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Community Happiness and Logistics; and Colonel Anwar Al Nimer, Director of the Force Vehicles Department at the General Department of Transport and Rescue.

Major General Al Muhairi emphasised that introducing luxury security vehicles into Dubai Police's patrol fleet supports efforts to modernise policing capabilities and strengthen security presence across the emirate.

He highlighted the importance of leveraging advanced vehicle technologies and smart systems to enhance operational efficiency and keep pace with developments in automotive engineering and modern technologies.

During the unveiling, Major General Al Muhairi reviewed the Defender's technical specifications, including its ability to operate across different road conditions and challenging terrain.

The vehicle features an interactive driver display, a 3D surround camera system, remote control capabilities and Matrix LED headlights.

Its advanced systems also include All Terrain Progress Control (ATPC), Configurable Terrain Response and a water depth sensing system, enhancing its ability to navigate different environments and road conditions.

The new patrol vehicle is powered by a 5.0-litre V8 engine producing 525 horsepower and 625 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

It can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.2 seconds and reach a top speed of 240 km/h. The vehicle also features a 90-litre fuel tank and weighs approximately 2,585 kilograms.