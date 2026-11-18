ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Special Olympics UAE has honoured 280 schools from across the country at its annual Unified Champion Schools awards ceremony, recognising their efforts to promote inclusion in educational environments during the 2025–2026 academic year.

The recognition included 258 Unified Champion Schools, with approximately 600 people attending the ceremony, including Sharif Afif Al Shami, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Special Olympics UAE; Talal Al Hashmi, National Director of Special Olympics UAE; and Mohamed Khalifa Al Nuaimi, Member of the Board of Trustees, alongside representatives of participating schools.

The schools received Unified Champion School and Unified School recognition for their efforts to create inclusive learning environments that enable students with different abilities to participate, develop leadership skills and work together.

The Unified Champion Schools programme, a global initiative of Special Olympics International, promotes inclusion in schools through three main pillars: Unified Sports, Inclusive Youth Leadership and Whole School Engagement.

The programme has expanded significantly across the UAE in recent years, supporting schools in implementing inclusive sporting and leadership activities while providing educators with resources and training to enhance their ability to work with students of different abilities.

Implemented with the support of the Ministry of Education, the programme strengthens cooperation between educational institutions and partners to develop inclusive school environments.

Al Shami said recognising 280 schools represents an important milestone in Special Olympics UAE's continued efforts to promote inclusion nationwide.

He noted that the achievement reflects the dedication of school communities and educators in creating opportunities for students with and without intellectual and developmental disabilities to learn, play and lead together.

Al Shami emphasised that schools play a fundamental role in shaping attitudes, promoting mutual understanding and fostering a sense of belonging from an early age.

He added that the Unified Champion Schools programme aims to ensure inclusion becomes an integral part of everyday school life rather than being limited to individual activities or initiatives.

For her part, Fatima Al Ali, Manager of Unified Champion Schools and Community, said the programme's strength lies in the integration of its three pillars.

She explained that participating in unified sports teams helps students build friendships, while inclusive youth leadership enables them to contribute to planning and directing activities.

Whole School Engagement, she added, helps embed these values throughout classrooms and the wider school community.

Al Ali highlighted the essential role of teachers, school leaders and programme coordinators in transforming these opportunities into sustainable practices.

She said the ceremony recognises their commitment and encourages schools to build on their achievements, exchange practical experiences and create further opportunities for meaningful student participation.