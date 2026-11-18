DUBAI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- More than 100 speakers, including prominent UAE leaders, international experts and leading thinkers from government, industry and academia, will come together at The Big Stage during Dubai Future Week 2026 to explore some of the most pressing questions about humanity's future, from the technologies transforming everyday life to the profound changes expected across societies, economies and key sectors in the decades ahead.

Organised by Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) from 18th to 21st November 2026, Dubai Future Week will bring together decision-makers, innovators and researchers to exchange ideas, challenge conventional thinking and explore emerging opportunities.

As one of the event's eight main concepts, The Big Stage will host four days of thought-provoking discussions on how the decisions made today could shape the world of tomorrow.

The opening day of The Big Stage will feature inspiring talks presented by the globally renowned TED platform at the Museum of the Future Auditorium, bringing together distinguished speakers from diverse disciplines to explore the ideas and transformations shaping the future of individuals and societies.

The second day of Dubai Future Week will feature international speakers and experts from Future Today Strategy Group, Oxa, WYLD, The Broth Lab, XPANCEO, GROOVE X, American University of Sharjah, Foresight Inside Group, Near Future Laboratory, and The Giving Movement.

The speakers’ line-up will also include prominent UAE leaders, including Reem bint Ebrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation; Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future; Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the National Media Authority; and Eng. Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director-General of Dubai Municipality.

The third day's sessions will feature Maryam bint Ahmed Al Hammadi, Minister of State and Secretary-General of the UAE Cabinet; and speakers from the NATO Defense College, UNESCO, UNICEF, Berggruen Institute, Pharmanautix, Stake, Rentify, Future Today Strategy Group, Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA), and World Economic Forum (WEF).

The final day's sessions will feature experts from Advanced Robotics Centre at Singapore National University, Swiss Sonic, KidNet, Incora Health, Dubai Health, North Carolina University, Khalifa University, among others.

Alongside The Big Stage, the Science, Technology, Arts and Research Summit (STARS) will bring together speakers from MIT and leading international experts to exchange knowledge and ideas, explore the frontiers of science and technology, and discuss the future of humankind amid rapid scientific and technological advances.

The Big Stage is one of eight main concepts at Dubai Future Week, held under the theme ‘For the Human of the Future’.

The event is expected to welcome more than 10,000 participants, including experts, inventors, innovators, investors, policymakers, entrepreneurs and specialists from vital and future-focused sectors around the world.

Dubai Future Week will feature a diverse program of keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, inspiring conversations, challenges and competitions, startup pitches, exhibitions, immersive future experiences, closed-door meetings, and offstage and outdoor events.