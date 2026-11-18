DUBAI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Police showcased a range of advanced security and technological projects during its participation in the exhibition accompanying the fifth World Police Summit 2026, held over three days at Dubai World Trade Centre.

The projects covered artificial intelligence (AI), criminal investigations, proactive security, smart policing services and advanced security patrols, reflecting Dubai Police's efforts to develop an innovative security system based on intelligent data analysis and automation.

The participation also provided international police leaders, experts and specialists with opportunities to explore practical applications of modern technologies and exchange knowledge and expertise in security and policing.

Among the innovations showcased was the Smart Security Mapping Platform, which provides a digital overview of security information and indicators through interactive maps and data dashboards, supporting geographical analysis and the identification of security trends across different locations.

Dubai Police also presented the Experts Platform, a digital initiative enabling experts, specialists and academics from around the world to register their professional information, facilitating access to specialised expertise and promoting international knowledge exchange.

For the first time, Dubai Police unveiled the AI Agent for Virtual Assets, designed to support investigations into emerging financial crimes involving digital assets.

The system organises transaction data, tracks transfers between digital wallets and displays information on virtual asset types, transaction values and dates, helping investigators analyse financial movements and identify connections between transactions.

Dubai Police also showcased the Smart Investigator AI Agent, which uses AI to streamline investigative procedures, organise information, accelerate data retrieval and facilitate the management of information related to police investigations.

In aviation security, Dubai Police presented the Aviation Obstacle Detection System, designed to monitor and analyse aerial obstacles and identify potential risks to aircraft operations.

The exhibition also featured the upgraded DPR2 autonomous robotic patrol, equipped with sensing, monitoring and intelligent analysis technologies to support field surveillance, enhance security coverage and reduce human intervention in routine tasks.

Other exhibits included the Ghiath smart security patrol, equipped with advanced field technologies and intelligent systems supporting surveillance, communication and security response operations.

Dubai Police also dedicated part of its exhibition stand to the Dubai Police Museum, offering visitors and international delegations an opportunity to explore the force's history and development over the decades.

The Hemaya Council was also showcased as a community awareness platform promoting preventive education, community participation and greater awareness of risks and negative social behaviours.

Dubai Police further highlighted the eighth edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge, scheduled to take place from 23rd to 27th January, 2027, at Al Ruwayyah Training City in Dubai.

Alongside its exhibition participation, Dubai Police organised 13 specialised workshops covering child protection, family security, event safety, security and traffic awareness, and police services.