DUBAI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- A.R.M. Holding has announced the launch of 'A History of Dubai’s Future' book, one of the latest projects supported by the late Sheikh Ahmed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The launch honours his memory and recognises his commitment to documenting Dubai’s urban development.

The launch coincides with Dubai Future Week, organised by the Dubai Future Foundation.

The event examines the future of life, work and cities, and the role of innovation in improving people’s lives.

The book chronicles Dubai’s development and explores how its leaders used long-term planning to transform ambition into landmark projects and enduring achievements, helping establish the emirate’s global standing.

It examines decisions taken early in Dubai’s history to anticipate change, invest in emerging opportunities and lay the foundations for sustained growth.

A History of Dubai’s Future highlights the vision of the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, the builder of modern Dubai.

He recognised the importance of investing in infrastructure to meet the city’s long-term needs and serve future generations. His decisions enabled Dubai to expand its trade and strengthen its connections with the world.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has carried this vision forward by placing the future at the heart of the emirate’s development.

Under his leadership, Dubai continues to anticipate change and translate new ideas into initiatives and projects that build on its legacy and support its continued growth.

The book opens with a foreword by Mohammad Saeed Al Shehhi, CEO of A.R.M. Holding.

Drawing on firsthand accounts, interviews, maps and drawings, it documents the decisions and projects that shaped Dubai and shares the experiences of those who witnessed and contributed to its development.

By tracing the long-term impact of early decisions, A History of Dubai’s Future offers a new generation, as well as readers around the world, insight into how cities can plan beyond their immediate needs.

Dubai’s experience demonstrates how decisions made today shape the opportunities available to future generations, and how clear goals, long-term vision and sustained effort can turn ambition into lasting results.

Written by Ahmed and Rashid bin Shabib, A History of Dubai’s Future is published by Rizzoli with the support of A.R.M. Holding.