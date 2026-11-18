ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI) has invited artists and collectives from around the world to create a major sculpture or installation for its Abu Dhabi campus.

The commission carries a total budget of up to US$250,000.

The selected work will be installed in an indoor, atrium-style space in the university's new cultural centre, opening in 2027, and acquired into MBZUAI’s permanent collection.

The call, announced ahead of Frieze Abu Dhabi, asks artists to engage with the identity and ambitions of MBZUAI through at least one of three themes: the United Arab Emirates, including its landscape, heritage and communities; the university’s mission in artificial intelligence and scientific inquiry; and the wider history of science and computation, including the relationship between art, mathematics and machines.

Dekyi (Hong) Liang, Vice President and Chief of Staff at MBZUAI, said, “MBZUAI was founded to push the frontiers of research in artificial intelligence and the broader science and technology disciplines. It is also our responsibility to invest in cultivating a culture that embraces creativity and innovation. Art has always been part of that story of human endeavor. This commission reflects our commitment to creating a campus where science and culture converge, and where students, researchers and visitors experience tangible ambition, something that inspires our community to aim higher.”

The commission builds on MBZUAI’s art and special collections, which bring together works exploring connections between the arts and sciences, alongside materials documenting the human pursuit of knowledge, creativity and research.

The special collections date from the 13th century, while the art collection holds works dating from 1925.

The new commission will be acquired into the collection.

Jasmine Soliman, Head of Art, Archives and Special Collections at MBZUAI, said, “We shaped this open call as an extension of the collection we have built, which holds works spanning a century by artists who engage science through research, method and technique, treating knowledge as both an intellectual tradition and a material practice. The commission will join that collection as a site-specific work within the forthcoming cultural center, a place for exhibition, performance and public programs, as MBZUAI broadens into a comprehensive university, with the humanities and social sciences among its academic divisions.”

The final selection panel will include the university’s Vice President and Chief of Staff, Dekyi (Hong) Liang; Head of Art, Archives and Special Collections, Jasmine Soliman; and Campus Development and Architecture Project Manager, Dominic Xie. The panel will be further strengthened by the addition of Frieze Abu Dhabi’s Director, Dyala Nusseibeh.

The open call is open to artists, teams and collectives from around the world, aged 18 and above, with experience of delivering large-scale public sculpture or installation projects.

Applications must be submitted through the online application form by 18th December 2026, at 17:00 Gulf Standard Time (GST).

This is a two-stage process. Artists first submit their qualifications and experience; no concept proposal is needed at this stage.

A shortlist of finalists will then be invited to develop detailed proposals, each receiving a $5,000 honorarium.