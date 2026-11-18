SHARJAH, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF) has announced Lebanon's Alsama Project as the winner of the 10th Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy and Support (SIARA), recognising its pioneering education model that enables refugee and displaced teenagers to recover lost years of schooling and progress from basic literacy to university education.

Organised by TBHF in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), the award recognises Alsama's initiative, launched in 2020 with 40 Syrian refugee girls excluded from formal education in Beirut's Shatila refugee camp.

Since its establishment, Alsama has become the first organisation worldwide to offer a non-formal refugee education programme accredited by the Western Association of Schools and Colleges (WASC), providing internationally recognised pathways for students to pursue higher education.

Through its accelerated education programme, Alsama has reached 3,277 refugee and displaced students, 90 percent of whom were unable to read or write when they enrolled. Most acquired basic literacy skills within six months.

Alsama was selected from 736 nominations representing 57 countries across five continents, recognising its success in helping displaced young people recover lost educational opportunities and improve their prospects for education and employment.

To date, 16 graduates have progressed to higher education.

The recognition comes as millions of refugee children remain excluded from education. According to UNHCR's 2026 Refugee Education Report, approximately 5.8 million refugee children were out of school in 2025, representing 44 percent of the world's school-aged refugee population, while secondary school enrolment stood at just 32 percent.

Mariam Al Hammadi, Advisory Board Member of TBHF, said Alsama was selected because its model challenges the notion that losing years of education necessarily means losing future opportunities.

She emphasised that the initiative demonstrates how young people excluded from education can reclaim their right to learning and build futures based on their own aspirations.

Al Hammadi added that this approach reflects the humanitarian interventions SIARA seeks to recognise, extending beyond immediate assistance to address the circumstances that perpetuate vulnerability and equip young people with opportunities to transform their lives.

Alsama's educational model emerged in response to requests from young people attending its first empowerment centre in Shatila refugee camp, many of whom had never attended formal school, while some girls faced the risk of early marriage.

The organisation developed an accelerated programme enabling students to acquire basic literacy and numeracy skills within six months, followed by a six-year educational pathway leading to an academic level equivalent to Grade 12.

Alsama now operates five education centres across Beirut, Lebanon, and Homs, Syria. Four centres, Shatila 1, Shatila 2, Bourj 1 and Bourj 2, have received WASC accreditation.

Shatila 1 is the only centre accredited through Grade 12, providing additional opportunities for students to continue their university education.

Building on its accelerated learning model, Alsama developed G12++, an innovative educational qualification designed for young people whose schooling was disrupted by displacement and who may lack the academic documents required by conventional education systems.

The qualification combines assessments of academic achievement and essential life skills, offering an alternative pathway for students to demonstrate their capabilities to universities, vocational training institutions and employers.

Established in 2017, SIARA is organised by TBHF in collaboration with UNHCR under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, H.H. Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of TBHF and UNHCR Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children.

The AED500,000 award is funded entirely by TBHF from its own resources, without using public donations, to support the winning organisation's growth and strengthen the long-term sustainability of its humanitarian impact.