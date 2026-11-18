UMM AL QAIWAIN - RAS AL KHAIMAH, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Sana bint Mohammed Suhail, Minister of Family, reviewed the activities of 'Our Little Ones: Stories and Heritage' at Umm Al Qaiwain Fort, alongside educational and community programmes organised by the Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) in Ras Al Khaimah, as part of the first nationwide edition of Early Childhood Week.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), the week is organised by the Ministry of Family in collaboration with ECA under the theme "Every Moment Matters".

The initiatives reflect the diversity of experiences offered to children and families, combining heritage and cultural activities that strengthen national identity with interactive learning through play and exploration.

They also encourage family participation in activities supporting children's development and learning, strengthening cooperation among cultural and educational institutions and the wider community.

During her visit to Umm Al Qaiwain Fort, Suhail toured Our Little Ones: Stories and Heritage, organised by the Department of Tourism and Archaeology in Umm Al Qaiwain on 18th and 19th November.

The initiative features four interactive stations introducing children to Emirati culture and heritage through play, movement, observation and hands-on activities.

Designed to suit different ages and developmental needs, the activities help children learn about Emirati customs, traditions and community values while strengthening their connection to national identity from an early age.

The initiative also highlights the role of historical and heritage sites in providing engaging educational experiences and encouraging families to pass down stories, customs and traditions across generations.

In Ras Al Khaimah, the Minister reviewed programmes organised by HCT, bringing together children, families, teachers, education students and specialists to promote play-based learning and develop innovative educational practices.

The visit included Early Childhood Carnival and Together Labs, featuring four interactive stations: Tell Together, Build Together, Move Together and Create Together.

These activities provide children and their families with opportunities to learn and explore through communication, creativity, movement and shared experiences.

Suhail also visited the Caregivers and Community Engagement Council, which provides a platform for dialogue among families, teachers and partners on children's development, learning and well-being.

She toured the Explore the World of Early Childhood exhibition, alongside a display of projects developed by education students and live activities showcasing innovative approaches to early childhood education.

The visit also included the Young Innovators – Classroom of the Future 2050 competition and discussions and workshops addressing positive parenting, children's psychological well-being, inclusive education, technology integration and partnerships between families and educational institutions.

Suhail emphasised that the diversity of Early Childhood Week initiatives reflects the importance of providing integrated experiences that support children's development across different dimensions.

She said introducing children to their national identity and cultural heritage, alongside opportunities for learning, innovation and exploration, contributes to shaping their personalities, developing their skills and strengthening their sense of belonging, in line with the National Family Growth Agenda 2031.

The Minister highlighted the important role of cultural and educational institutions in enriching children's learning environments, particularly when their efforts complement those of families and encourage parents and caregivers to participate in educational and cultural activities.

She noted that such partnerships help establish supportive environments for early childhood development and facilitate the transfer of knowledge and values between generations.

Suhail praised the Department of Tourism and Archaeology in Umm Al Qaiwain and HCT for delivering initiatives that support children's development.

She also stressed the importance of expanding cooperation among national institutions and leveraging their expertise and resources to develop sustainable programmes that respond to the needs of children and families.

Haytham Sultan Al Ali, Director-General of the Department of Tourism and Archaeology in Umm Al Qaiwain, said fostering children's appreciation of heritage begins with experiences that stimulate curiosity and enrich knowledge.

He explained that Our Little Ones: Stories and Heritage introduces children to different aspects of Emirati heritage through innovative educational activities combining enjoyment, interaction and practical participation.

Al Ali emphasised that such initiatives strengthen younger generations' connection to national identity and promote pride in the UAE's cultural heritage, recognising children as essential partners in preserving this legacy for future generations.

For her part, Dr. Fatema Al Awadhi, Education Division Chair at HCT's Ras Al Khaimah campuses, said the institution's participation reflects its commitment to supporting national efforts to enhance children's development and empower families.

She highlighted the importance of the early years in shaping children's personalities and developing their abilities to learn, communicate and explore.

Dr. Al Awadhi stressed that investing in early childhood requires safe, stimulating environments and stronger cooperation among educational and community institutions to provide families with the knowledge and experiences they need.

She added that HCT seeks to extend the impact of its educational programmes into the community by preparing qualified education professionals and involving students in designing and delivering innovative learning experiences.

The activities provide opportunities to translate academic knowledge into practical experiences involving children, families and educators, while demonstrating how everyday moments of play, reading and interaction can positively influence children's development.

The first nationwide edition of Early Childhood Week, running from 16th to 22nd November, brings together more than 130 government and private entities delivering over 300 activities across the seven emirates.

The programme targets children up to eight years old, their families and caregivers, offering educational, cultural, heritage, health and sporting activities, alongside family workshops, reading sessions and storytelling experiences.

These initiatives aim to raise awareness of the importance of early childhood and strengthen the role of families, educational institutions and community organisations in creating supportive environments for children's growth and learning.