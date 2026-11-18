DUBAI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- AI Retreat 2026 brought together government leaders, experts and specialists on the opening day of Dubai Future Week 2026 to review Dubai’s achievements in artificial intelligence and explore the priorities and strategic directions that will shape the emirate’s next phase of AI development and adoption.

Held as part of Dubai Future Week, taking place from 18th to 21st November at Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future under the theme ‘For the Human of the Future’, the retreat focused on two key objectives: assessing progress made in recent years and identifying the next steps for government entities and other stakeholders responsible for advancing Dubai’s AI ambitions.

Discussions centred on how Dubai can move beyond expanding access to AI technologies towards unlocking their full potential as practical tools for improving government services, strengthening economic competitiveness and supporting long-term development.

The retreat opened with a short video highlighting Dubai’s major AI achievements over the past two years, setting the stage for discussions on the opportunities and challenges ahead.

In a keynote address titled ‘From Access to Advantage’, Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), explored the next stage of Dubai’s AI journey, emphasising the importance of moving beyond access to emerging technologies and translating their capabilities into tangible value that supports the emirate’s future priorities.

Younus Al Nasser, CEO of the Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment at Digital Dubai, delivered a presentation titled ‘State of AI in Dubai’, examining the evolution of Dubai’s digital transformation and the growing role of AI in delivering integrated services tailored to the needs of individuals and businesses.

His presentation also highlighted the potential of AI assistants to support economic activity, improve productivity, save time, and enhance quality of life, reflecting a broader shift towards embedding intelligent technologies into everyday services and operations.

A panel discussion titled ‘Past the Pilot’ explored how AI applications can move from experimentation to everyday operational use across essential sectors.

The session featured Aisha Miran, Director-General of Dubai’s Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA), and Dr. Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority (DHA).

Discussions examined experiences in applying AI across education and healthcare sectors, with a focus on solutions that have demonstrated practical effectiveness and the evolving needs and expectations of people using AI-enabled services.

The panel also addressed the challenges associated with scaling successful pilot projects into operational applications, highlighting the importance of ensuring that emerging technologies deliver measurable improvements in service quality and responsiveness.

The retreat featured four dedicated roundtables focused on the foundations required to support the next phase of AI adoption: digital infrastructure, data enablement, talent development, and finance and investment.

Bringing together officials, experts and stakeholders from relevant sectors, the discussions examined the principal opportunities and challenges associated with each priority.

Participants also explored a proposed initiative for Dubai, assessing its feasibility and identifying the requirements and recommendations that could support its further development and potential implementation.

The roundtables provided an opportunity to connect strategic priorities with practical considerations, helping identify the capabilities, partnerships and enabling conditions needed to advance AI adoption across Dubai.

AI Retreat 2026 forms part of Dubai Future Week, organised by Dubai Future Foundation under the theme ‘For the Human of the Future’.

The event brings together more than 10,000 participants, including experts, inventors, innovators, investors, policymakers, entrepreneurs and specialists from around the world, to explore emerging transformations and opportunities to harness advanced technologies for the benefit of societies and economies.

Held from 18 to 21 November 2026, Dubai Future Week features more than 75 events, including keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, challenges and competitions, pitch sessions, exhibitions, immersive future experiences, and offstage and public activations.