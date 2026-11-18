SHARJAH, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) organised the Sharjah Excellence Award 2026 Best Practices Forum at its headquarters on Wednesday under the theme "Discover How to Create Opportunities with Artificial Intelligence".

Held in conjunction with UAE Innovation Month and in strategic partnership with the Sharjah Youth Council, the forum aimed to promote quality and institutional excellence and encourage private sector enterprises in the UAE and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to adopt international best practices that enhance efficiency, competitiveness and sustainable economic growth.

The forum was attended by Abdallah Sultan Al Owais, Chairman of SCCI and the Sharjah Excellence Award's Board of Trustees; Sheikh Dr. Khalid bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of Sharjah Sports Council; Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority and member of the Award's Board of Trustees; and Mohammed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of SCCI.

Several Chamber officials, representatives of government and private sector entities, and entrepreneurs from Sharjah also attended.

The forum featured a presentation highlighting the Sharjah Excellence Award's 36-year history of promoting institutional excellence.

Over the years, the award has attracted more than 800 participants, with over 650 assessors and more than 80 judges across over 30 sectoral categories.

The presentation also highlighted the Chamber's commitment to expanding the award's categories to cover various economic and development activities, including institutional excellence, Emiratisation, entrepreneurship, small and medium-sized enterprises, social responsibility and empowering entrepreneurs among People of Determination.

It also reviewed the award's adoption of an advanced fourth-generation global institutional assessment model in 2025, strengthening its approach to continuous development, quality and innovation.

Al Awadi said the Sharjah Excellence Award has been a key institutional pillar in the Chamber's efforts to support private sector development and establish a comprehensive framework that encourages innovation, continuous evaluation and performance measurement in line with international standards.

He emphasised that the challenge facing institutions today extends beyond keeping pace with technological advances to effectively harnessing them through clear visions and long-term strategies.

Al Awadi noted that leveraging modern technologies can generate economic value, create opportunities for growth and expansion, improve productivity and strengthen competitiveness.

He added that global estimates suggest generative AI could contribute between US$2.6 trillion and $4.4 trillion annually to the global economy, highlighting the importance of helping entrepreneurs adopt these technologies to develop their businesses.

For her part, Nada Al Hajri, General Coordinator of the Sharjah Excellence Award, said the forum serves as an annual platform for knowledge exchange and promoting best administrative and operational practices among private sector institutions.

She explained that adopting the fourth-generation assessment model has enhanced the award's forward-looking approach, enabling it to respond to rapid economic transformations and improve the readiness of national enterprises to compete regionally and internationally.

The forum featured a presentation by AI expert Mohaned Anni titled "Artificial Intelligence for Entrepreneurs: Practical Approaches to Business Growth".

The presentation explored advanced AI technologies and their practical applications in developing entrepreneurial ventures, improving operational efficiency and identifying emerging economic sectors and innovative business opportunities.

An innovation exhibition was also held in partnership with the Sharjah Youth Council, bringing together Emirati entrepreneurs and companies specialising in AI to showcase technological innovations and projects serving different economic sectors.

The forum concluded with a ceremony honouring participating partners and exhibitors for their contributions.

Those recognised included the Sharjah Youth Council, the forum's strategic partner, and the Rubu' Qarn Centre for Science and Technology.

The recognition also included participating national projects, Harith, Maztech Robotics, Novark, Nexor and Pelly Verse.