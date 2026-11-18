DUBAI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Science, Technology, Arts, and Research Summit (STARS) – launched by the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF) as part of Dubai Future Week at Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future – opened today with sessions exploring research, cross-disciplinary collaboration, and data-driven governance.

Under the theme ‘For the Human of the Future’, day one’s discussions highlighted the intersection of science and creativity, the historical need for sustained R&D investment, and how integrated public and private data transforms urban life, real estate, and healthcare across Dubai.

Opening the summit, Khalifa Alqama, Chief of Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) at DFF, emphasised the need for dialogue between fields to spark innovation.

Alqama said the question of what makes us human is now addressed not just by philosophers, but by engineers, policymakers and artists: ‘No single field will ever have an answer. A roboticist can tell you what a machine can do really well, and an artist can show you what that really means.’

Following Alqama’s keynote, Dr. Roy Casagranda, Professor at UAEU, discussed the role of research and development in nation building. Citing historical examples, he described how sustained investment in innovation transforms societies, and the opportunities lost when it ends too soon.

The panel program then kicked off with a conversation moderated by Carlo Ratti, Professor of Urban Technologies at MIT, exploring how government and private-sector data can support urban research and improve services. While AI can analyse vast information and accelerate science, human judgement remains essential for questioning assumptions, understanding real-world contexts and recognising when data does not tell the whole story.

A session titled ‘Humans at the Heart of Innovation in the Age of AI’ explored how people continue to add value as AI becomes capable of handling increasingly complex tasks. Moderated by Fred Sicre of Prototypes for Humanity, the panel included Yacine Hadjiat of Dubai Health, Oliver Niebuhr of the University of Southern Denmark and Alex Hellawell of Innovia Technology.

The agenda continued with a panel discussion on ‘The Art in the Machine: Robotics Reimagined’, exploring the intersection of robotics, engineering and artistic expression, and how technology opens new possibilities for creativity and performance.

Meanwhile, the talk titled ‘Cognitive Atrophy: Are We Thinking Less, as AI Thinks More?’ saw Joel Pearson of the University of New South Wales speak to Melanie Subin of FTSG, about what happens to human thinking as more cognitive tasks are delegated to AI.

Pearson compared cognitive atrophy to the loss of muscle caused by physical inactivity: outsourcing decisions, analysis and problem-solving could leave some mental abilities underused. He described the need for “gyms for the mind” – habits and environments that keep human cognition active as intelligent systems become more capable.

In fireside chat with Dr. Mohamed Qasem of DFF, Dr Paolo Santi from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) explored AI’s capabilities, limitations, and evolving role in scientific discovery.

He highlighted how AI helps researchers analyse complex systems, such as traffic congestion, and identify patterns humans may miss.

The session underscored the importance of human judgement and creativity in harnessing AI’s potential to advance science and innovation.

‘From Orbit to Operations: Space Technology as an R&D Engine’ brought together Sasha Sud of AtkinsRéalis, Nick Appleyard of the European Space Agency and Khaled Al Awadhi of RTA, alongside moderator Alex Hellawell of Innovia Technology, to explore how technologies developed for space can find practical applications on Earth.

The discussion highlighted applications ranging from satellite navigation and environmental monitoring to advanced manufacturing and urban mobility.

STARS introduces a new program to enrich the Dubai RDI Ecosystem, bringing together scientists, researchers, artists, creators, and decision-makers on a single platform, bridging the gap between scientific laboratories, universities, museums, and art galleries.

The four-day summit features over 20 panel discussions, 10 tech art installations, and more than 30 interactive research posters, helping participants explore emerging technologies and their impact on human life.

The summit examines how advances in AI, robotics, and neuroscience are challenging our understanding of human identity, consciousness and creativity.