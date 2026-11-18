VIENNA, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Federal Authority for Nuclear Regulation (FANR) participated in the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) 15th Symposium on International Safeguards, held from 9th to 12th November 2026 in Vienna, Austria, highlighting the UAE’s experience in strengthening nuclear safeguards through regulatory innovation, digital transformation and international cooperation.

Held under the theme “Innovation and Resilience in a Changing World – Safeguards as a Shared Responsibility”, the Symposium brought together around 1,000 participants from more than 100 countries and 20 international organisations to exchange expertise and explore approaches to enhancing the effectiveness and resilience of the global nuclear safeguards regime.

During the Symposium, FANR experts shared the UAE’s experience in strengthening nuclear safeguards through regulatory innovation, the digital transformation of nuclear material accounting and control systems, and the development of an integrated regulatory inspection framework covering nuclear safety, security and safeguards.

FANR also contributed to international discussions on enhancing regulatory capabilities, developing safeguards expertise and promoting cooperation among national authorities and the IAEA.

FANR’s participation reflects the UAE’s continued commitment to nuclear non-proliferation and its support for the IAEA’s safeguards activities.

The UAE has established a robust national safeguards framework supported by comprehensive regulatory oversight, nuclear material accounting and control systems, and close cooperation with the IAEA to ensure that nuclear materials and activities remain exclusively for peaceful purposes.

The UAE achieved the IAEA’s Broader Conclusion for the fourth consecutive year, as reported in the Agency’s 2025 Safeguards Implementation Report.

This represents the highest level of safeguards assurance provided by the IAEA, confirming that all declared nuclear material remained in peaceful use, with no indication of undeclared nuclear material or activities.

The UAE also continues to support international safeguards implementation through its Member State Support Programme with the IAEA, contributing technical expertise and capacity-building initiatives to strengthen the global nuclear non-proliferation regime.