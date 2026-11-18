ABU DHABI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The masters competitions at the 18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship concluded on Wednesday at Mubadala Arena, with UAE academy Commando Group finishing first in the standings, followed by M.O.D UAE in second place and Russia's Abdullaev Team in third.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the championship continues until 21st November, bringing together more than 10,000 athletes from over 130 countries, representing more than 700 clubs and academies.

The final day of the masters competitions featured men's black belt and women's brown and black belt divisions, with experienced athletes from local and international clubs and academies delivering closely contested matches characterised by technical skill and tactical awareness.

The competitions were attended by Meera Sultan Al Suwaidi, Member of the Federal National Council; Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation and Chairman of the Championship Organising Committee; Ahmed Fadhel Almehairbi, Director-General of Abu Dhabi City Municipality; Mohammed bin Dalmouj Al Dhaheri, Board Member of the Federation; Dr. Hamad Al Kaabi, Chief Officer of Aletihad News Center; and Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Federation, alongside representatives of partners and sponsors.

Al Shamsi said the masters competitions represent a significant stage of the championship, bringing together athletes with extensive experience and distinguished achievements, which contributes to the high technical standard of the matches.

He emphasised that the championship continues to strengthen its position as a global platform bringing together elite athletes from different countries, facilitating the exchange of expertise and raising technical standards across clubs and academies.

Al Shamsi added that growing international participation reflects the championship's established reputation and the confidence it enjoys among athletes worldwide.

Brazilian athlete Joao Miyao of PSLPB Cicero Costha, who won gold in the men's Master 1 black belt 56kg category, said winning in Abu Dhabi holds special significance given the championship's international standing and the high level of competition.

He noted that the matches required intense concentration and thorough technical and mental preparation, particularly against experienced opponents capable of exploiting the smallest mistakes.

Miyao expressed his happiness at winning gold in Abu Dhabi before spectators who appreciate the technical aspects of jiu-jitsu.

For his part, Emirati athlete Talal Al Dhanhani of M.O.D UAE, who competed in the men's Master 2 black belt 94kg category, said the championship provides an important opportunity to compete against experienced international athletes and exchange knowledge.

He stressed that the responsibility of masters athletes extends beyond achieving results to sharing their expertise with younger generations and promoting the values of discipline, perseverance and commitment.

Al Dhanhani added that continuing to train and compete contributes to maintaining physical fitness, good health and enthusiasm for personal development.

Following the conclusion of the masters competitions, attention now turns to the professional divisions, beginning on Thursday with the national qualifiers.

The main professional competitions will take place on Friday, while the championship will conclude on Saturday, 21st November, with the professional black belt finals.