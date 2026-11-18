SHARJAH, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Food and Hospitality Sector at Sharjah Asset Management has achieved a significant milestone in the culinary arts, winning 22 medals at the second edition of the Global Arabic Chefs Salon & Competition, recently held in Dubai.

Representing the sector, Al Jubail 1441 Restaurant secured three gold, eight silver and 11 bronze medals, reflecting the exceptional skills and expertise of its culinary team.

The Food and Hospitality Sector also participated as a sponsor of the event, which brought together leading professional chefs, experts, specialists and representatives of the hospitality industry.

The competition provided a platform for showcasing culinary talent, competing across various disciplines, exchanging expertise and exploring the latest industry practices.

Yousef Al Zaabi, Director-General of the Food and Hospitality Sector at Sharjah Asset Management, said, “Our participation reflects the Food and Hospitality Sector’s commitment to supporting professional talent and providing opportunities for individuals to showcase their capabilities at specialised industry events. The results achieved by Al Jubail 1441 Restaurant are a testament to the team’s dedication and passion for continuous development and excellence.

“We believe that investing in skills and expertise is fundamental to enhancing hospitality standards and strengthening the sector’s competitiveness. We look forward to continuing to support and motivate our teams to achieve further success.”

The two-day event featured live cooking competitions, specialised culinary demonstrations, practical workshops and cooking shows, alongside panel discussions and award ceremonies, bringing together professionals from across the food and hospitality industry.

The sector’s sponsorship of and participation in the event form part of its ongoing efforts to strengthen its presence at specialised industry events, support the continuous professional development of employees across its establishments, and foster a culture of quality, innovation and excellence in the hospitality experiences it delivers.

The Food and Hospitality Sector, which oversees all branches of Al Jubail 1441 Restaurant & Café located within Souq Al Jubail markets across the emirate of Sharjah, operates under Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.