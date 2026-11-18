DUBAI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Keeta Drone, the global drone delivery brand of Meituan, has announced the launch of its new fourth-generation M-Drone 4L, equipped with an advanced winch-based delivery system, during Dubai Future Week, organised by the Dubai Future Foundation.

The drone will make its global debut at the Museum of the Future, where visitors can watch live drone delivery demonstrations daily from 18th to 21st November 2026, between 10:00 and 17:30.

The M-Drone 4L has been designed to expand drone delivery services to villa communities and outdoor spaces across Dubai, including beaches and parks, enabling orders to be delivered directly to customers without requiring the drone to land.

Flying above road traffic, the drone uses a winch-based system to lower each order to a designated delivery point, offering greater convenience and efficiency in everyday deliveries.

The M-Drone 4L can carry orders weighing up to 4.5 kilograms, with a maximum take-off weight of 23 kilograms and a drone weight of 12.8 kilograms.

It operates at an average speed of 12 metres per second and has a maximum one-way flight range of 20 kilometres.

Compared with the previous generation, the new drone offers an extended flight range, increased payload capacity and an enhanced delivery mechanism.

It is also capable of conducting deliveries at night in complete darkness and has been designed for an operational lifespan of up to 4,000 flight hours.

During Dubai Future Week, drone demonstration flights will depart from the Sobha Hartland residential community, which is also expected to become one of the first residential communities in Dubai where residents will be able to order drone delivery services through the Keeta app.

By following more direct aerial routes, drone delivery services can reduce delivery times, particularly for villa communities located farther away from restaurants and shopping centres.

According to Keeta Drone’s operational data, for delivery distances exceeding 3 kilometres, each additional kilometre adds approximately 90 seconds to drone delivery time.

The service also contributes to reducing road congestion and emissions associated with delivery operations, supporting Dubai’s ambitions to develop a smarter and more sustainable urban mobility ecosystem.

The new generation of drones has successfully completed document reviews and flight testing under the supervision of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), confirming its readiness to commence operations in Dubai.

The M-Drone 4L features a range of advanced technical capabilities designed to enhance the accuracy, efficiency, and reliability of direct-to-customer deliveries, including:

* Smart Delivery: An automatic delivery point selection system and anti-sway control enable each order to be lowered steadily and accurately to its designated delivery point.

* Automated Package Release: A six-axis force and torque sensor, combined with a motorised automatic release hook, helps ensure that orders are delivered to their designated locations.

* Winch-Based Delivery: A winch system with a cable extending up to 15 metres allows the drone to maintain a stable hovering position while lowering orders to customers.

* Faster Deliveries: The system can lower packages and retract the cable at speeds of up to 2 metres per second, reducing the time required to complete deliveries.

* Designed for Challenging Weather Conditions: The drone is capable of operating in temperatures ranging from -20°C to 50°C, as well as in heavy rain.

Junwei Yang, General Manager of Keeta Drone, said, "Dubai Future Week brings together some of the most innovative ideas and technologies shaping the future of our lives, and we are delighted to have chosen this event for the international debut of Keeta Drone’s latest generation of drones. We extend our appreciation to the Dubai Future Foundation for providing a platform that allows the public to discover and experience the latest innovations firsthand.

"The M-Drone 4L, Keeta Drone’s latest-generation aircraft, has been designed to meet the lifestyle needs of Dubai, enabling orders to be delivered directly to homes while opening new opportunities for delivery services in parks, beaches and other outdoor spaces.

"Through our close collaboration with Dubai’s relevant authorities and community partners, we look forward to making drone delivery services a more accessible and sustainable part of everyday life."

Mohammed Abdulla Lengawi, Director-General of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, said, "Drone delivery services in Dubai are witnessing a new milestone in their development. Following the launch of delivery services through designated collection points in December 2024, we are now advancing towards winch-based delivery technology, opening new opportunities to serve the community and enhance direct-to-home delivery services without requiring drones to land.

"The Dubai Civil Aviation Authority is proud of its role in enabling these proactive services, reflecting Dubai’s vision for a more innovative future in the aviation sector."