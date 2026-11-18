DUBAI, 18th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The art and technology exhibition at the Science, Technology, Arts and Research Summit (STARS) is exploring the possibilities of how artificial intelligence can influence human thoughts and decisions, and whether robots can truly simulate human emotions, as well as how genes and scents can be transformed into artworks that can be seen and heard.

The exhibition poses these questions through artworks blending AI, robotics, biology, neuroscience and digital arts, enabling the public to explore the future relationship between humans and technology.

The exhibition is part of Dubai Future Week, organised by Dubai Future Foundation (DFF), from 18th to 21st November 2026 at Emirates Towers and the Museum of the Future.

For the first time in Dubai, STARS provides a platform uniting scientists, researchers, artists and creators from around the world.

Visitors can explore kinetic artworks and interact with smart systems, digital sculptures and robots, turning complex scientific and philosophical questions about humanity’s future into tangible artistic experiences.

One standout installation is ‘Voice In My Head’ by artists Kyle McDonald and Lauren Lee McCarthy, which lets visitors discover how AI can influence their thoughts and communication.

The 20-minute experience begins with an earpiece placed on the participant and their voice recorded. An AI system then generates a synthetic voice mimicking their own, which offers real-time comments, suggestions and directives as they move through the exhibition and interact with others, potentially altering what they say or do.

The experience questions the boundary between independent thought and technological influence, exploring how far smart systems might guide human decisions and behaviour.

American artist David Bowen presents ‘the_two’, an installation of two robotic arms driven by artificial neural networks that continuously monitor and respond to each other’s movements.

Visitors watch the arms move in what appears to be a silent dialogue between two beings. One stops when it loses visual contact with the other, resuming once recognition is re-established.

The work explores how humans interpret machine behaviour, and why we project emotions like concern and intimacy onto movements dictated by computer systems.

The exhibition features ‘Cybernetic Listening 3’, created by the Cybernetic Listening collective, which transforms the space into an interactive environment responding to visitors’ movements and voices.

Powered by an AI system known as Chyron, the installation captures visual and auditory data and responds by altering sounds and images and generating new text, letting visitors explore the contrast between a machine’s capacity to process data and human consciousness rooted in sensory perception and personal experience.

Artist Siddharth Kanthy presents ‘Anything but plain’, an experience that fuses smell and sight to explore the relationship between scents, memory and science.

The experience begins with the scientific analysis of a Madagascan vanilla bean to identify the molecules responsible for its aroma. Three of them are then transformed into digital sculptures, viewed while smelling the corresponding scents.

The nine-minute experience shows how technology can turn invisible scents into visual art, opening new horizons for understanding how senses and memories intersect.

Artist Sougwen Chung participates with ‘Body Machine (Meridians)’, exploring the relationship between human creativity and technology through artworks combining movement, digital systems and artistic expression.

The work questions the future of creativity as machines increasingly join artistic processes, asking whether technology will remain an assistive tool or become a co-creator.

Artist Dennis Wonsuh Hong showcases ‘The Lightness of Submission’, using lightweight, balloon-like robots that drift through the air, suggesting freedom and fluidity.

Yet their trajectories are constantly shaped by forces invisible to the viewer. The artist uses this as a metaphor for the unseen influences that shape human behaviour, from social norms to the algorithms and technological systems woven into daily life.

Abu Dhabi-based artist and researcher Sara Niroobakhsh presents ‘M(Other)’, blending genetics, art and sound in an interactive sculpture exploring the relationship between biological data and human communication.

The work draws on research identifying three genetic patterns linked to variations in human vocal pitch, which the artist translated into distinct audio tracks. As visitors approach or move around the sculpture, the sounds emerge and intertwine, revealing links between genetics, sound and human connection.

Artist and filmmaker Liam Young presents ‘After the End’, a cinematic experience envisioning a future where reliance on fossil fuels has diminished and technology restores ecological balance.

The experience spans millennia, from the history of Indigenous communities in Australia through industrial transformation and resource extraction, to an imagined future where obsolete industrial facilities are repurposed to support nature’s recovery. The 13-minute work fuses cinema, science fiction and environmental research to propose a future where technology protects the planet rather than depleting it.

Artist Giusy Amoroso participates with ‘Forme Evolutae’, combining a kinetic sculpture with a digital artwork to explore how the human body may transform due to technological advancements and environmental shifts.

The first piece, ‘Forme Evolutae Phase III – Under My Skin’, examines the relationship between the human body and micro-synthetic materials in the environment. The second, ‘Forme Evolutae Phase III – Human, Otherwise: Extended Anatomy’, explores robotic technologies that could augment bodily functions or expand human capabilities. Together the two works invite reflection on the boundaries between flesh and technology.

The exhibition uses the arts to demystify complex scientific and technological concepts for the public. It goes beyond displaying modern technologies, inviting visitors to interact with them and reflect on their impact on their lives, identities and relationship with the world.

The art and technology exhibition is a prominent part of the agenda for STARS, which also features immersive experiences, panel discussions and interactive research exhibits, fostering dialogue between scientists, artists and the public about humanity's future in an age of rapid technological acceleration.