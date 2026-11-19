ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Oman will celebrate its National Day on Friday, 20th November, with the UAE joining the celebrations in recognition of the longstanding historical ties and strategic partnership between the two countries.

Relations between the UAE and Oman have continued to strengthen under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman, with growing cooperation across economic, development and other sectors.

The UAE marks the occasion annually with a range of activities, including illuminating landmarks in the colours of the Omani flag, welcoming Omani visitors at border crossings and airports with flowers and souvenirs, and organising celebrations at major shopping and entertainment destinations.

Bilateral relations have developed steadily over several decades. A landmark visit by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan to Oman in 1991 led to the establishment of a joint higher committee to strengthen cooperation in trade, the economy, education, culture and labour.

The two countries also maintain close coordination and consultations on regional and international issues to promote peace, security and stability.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's visit to Oman in September 2022 marked another milestone, with the signing of 16 agreements and memoranda of understanding covering the economy, education, culture, politics, security and other fields.

Sultan Haitham's visit to the UAE in April 2024 further strengthened bilateral ties, resulting in agreements and memoranda of understanding in investment, renewable energy, railways, technology and education.

In August 2026, President Sheikh Mohamed received Sultan Haitham during a fraternal visit to the UAE, during which they discussed ways to expand cooperation, particularly in economic and development sectors.

Economic ties have also expanded significantly, with non-oil trade between the two countries in the first half of 2026 reaching nearly twice its level in the corresponding period of 2024.

Bilateral non-oil trade reached approximately US$13.7 billion (AED50.3 billion) in the first half of 2026, up 66.9 percent from the same period in 2025. In 2025, trade totalled US$17.6 billion (AED64.6 billion), an increase of 18.9 percent from 2024.

UAE imports from Oman totalled AED16.9 billion in 2025, while non-oil exports reached AED21.1 billion and re-exports stood at AED26.7 billion.

Oman ranked as the UAE's 12th-largest non-oil trading partner globally and third-largest among Arab countries in 2025.

UAE investments in Oman span manufacturing, real estate, tourism, commercial projects, construction, financial intermediation, transport and storage.

In May 2025, Oman's Public Authority for Special Economic Zones and Free Zones (OPAZ) signed an agreement with Mahdah Development Company, a joint UAE-Omani venture, in partnership with DP World, to develop and operate the first phase of Al-Rawdah Special Economic Zone.

In April 2024, the two countries signed investment agreements and memoranda of understanding worth AED129 billion, covering renewable energy, green metals, railway connectivity and digital infrastructure.

Major projects included an AED117 billion energy and industrial project, an AED11 billion railway link and an AED660 million agreement to establish a technology investment fund.

Beyond economic cooperation, the UAE and Oman share a common cultural heritage reflected in their traditions, arts and literature, reinforcing longstanding ties between their peoples.

Oman is also advancing its development agenda under Oman Vision 2040, which is being implemented through four successive development plans.

The strategy aims to diversify the economy, achieve sustainable annual economic growth of 5 percent and increase average per capita income by up to 90 percent. It also prioritises high-quality education, scientific research, innovation, a knowledge-based economy and a more attractive labour market.

In 2026, Oman continued efforts to diversify its economy, attract investment and develop its industrial, tourism and logistics sectors, alongside renewable energy and digital transformation projects.

The country also prioritised education, healthcare, infrastructure, innovation and entrepreneurship.

Major developments included investment agreements worth OMR2.9 billion in the Duqm Special Economic Zone and the launch of the second phase of the National Digital Economy Programme, supporting efforts to build a more diversified and sustainable economy.