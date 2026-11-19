DUBAI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Participants at the World Police Summit in Dubai on Wednesday discussed the role of emerging technologies in improving security operations and workforce readiness during a session titled “AI Integration, Ethics, and Workforce Readiness”.

The session, held on the summit’s final day, also addressed misinformation, disinformation, cybersecurity and data protection, emphasising the need for ethical and legal frameworks governing the responsible use of artificial intelligence (AI).

Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi, Secretary-General of the National Media Authority, stressed that misinformation and disinformation pose serious risks to societies and countries by influencing public awareness and decision-making. He explained that cyberattacks target technology, systems and information, while misleading content targets individuals, shaping their understanding of events and influencing their attitudes.

Citing the World Economic Forum’s Global Risks Report 2026, Al Shehhi said, “Misinformation and disinformation rank as the second most severe global risk over the next two years.” He warned that their impact extends beyond the media, potentially harming national reputations, economies, stability, social cohesion and investment attractiveness.

Al Shehhi said governments, digital platforms and the private sector must work together to establish clear mechanisms to detect misleading content early and ensure the public can access accurate, reliable information quickly and easily.

He noted that the information landscape has changed significantly, with social media allowing anyone to create content, share information and analyse events, roles previously dominated by official bodies, media outlets and journalists.

“We have more information, but not necessarily more understanding. We communicate more, but that doesn’t necessarily mean we trust more. And we have faster access, but not necessarily to the truth,” he said. He identified four main challenges: the sheer volume of content, uncertainty about its sources, the gap between how fast content spreads and how credible it is, and closed information networks that can help misleading content circulate on specific issues.

Al Shehhi said countering disinformation begins with monitoring emerging problems, issues and warning signs, then analysing the findings to inform decision-making. “Accurate information loses part of its value when it arrives too late,” he said, adding that when trusted sources are slow to respond and provide accurate information, people begin to speculate and draw inaccurate conclusions.

He said the UAE's recent experience demonstrated the effectiveness of national and local media organisations in managing information flows by proactively publishing accurate updates across media and digital platforms within minutes of events.

Al Shehhi said AI has strengthened the authority’s ability to identify patterns in content, analyse trends, detect campaigns focused on specific issues and prepare reports to inform decision-makers. He added that the same technology enables content creators to produce misleading material that is difficult to distinguish from genuine content.

He stressed that building trust is vital to the future and closely linked to the UAE’s national narrative. He said telling the UAE’s story and accurately presenting its achievements to the world are essential to strengthening confidence in the country, its vision and its progress.

He added that the authority is working with relevant entities and national and local media offices to develop the UAE’s national narrative for international audiences.

Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Alloghani, Executive Director of Government and Protocol Affairs at Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), said the UAE, guided by its leadership’s vision and support, has progressed from digital wallets and smart government to generative AI.

He said the UAE sees AI as a strategic national opportunity to strengthen competitiveness, build institutional and workforce capabilities, and improve decision-making.