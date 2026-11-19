ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority (ECA), affirmed that World Children’s Day is a global occasion to renew the commitment to children’s rights and strengthen efforts to enable them to grow and thrive in a safe and supportive environment.

He stressed the importance of giving children the best start in life and placing their needs and wellbeing at the heart of society’s priorities, recognising them as the foundation of its future and a driving force behind its progress.

In a statement marking World Children’s Day, which coincides with Early Childhood Week, taking place across the UAE from 16th to 22nd November, H.H. Sheikh Theyab stressed that protecting and caring for children, and enabling them to thrive, requires more than legislation and programmes alone. It requires integrated policies grounded in an understanding of children’s needs at every stage of their development and environments that enable them to grow, thrive and reach their full potential.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab added that societies that place children at the heart of their priorities are best positioned to achieve sustainable development and lasting prosperity for generations to come.

Sheikh Theyab affirmed that, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE has established a model of development that places people at its heart and gives children particular attention as the true wealth of the future. This reflects a firm belief that investing in the earliest years of a child’s life has the greatest impact on building a more prosperous and sustainable society.

He noted that the announcement of the Abu Dhabi Thriving Childhood Index in 2025 marked a significant step in this journey, reflecting Abu Dhabi’s vision to move beyond focusing on the provision of services to measuring their real impact on children’s lives and wellbeing.

The index provides a unified, scientifically grounded approach for measuring the quality of life of children in early childhood and the extent to which they are thriving, supporting the development of data- and evidence-based policies and programmes and enabling more effective decisions that deliver better outcomes for children and families.

Building on this, ECA has developed a unified framework that defines what it means for a child to thrive in Abu Dhabi, reflecting the different dimensions that shape a child’s experiences in the early years and the multiple factors that influence their development and wellbeing.

Working with relevant partners, ECA is also developing the data collection tools and scientific methodology required to calculate the index, with the aim of establishing it as a national reference that supports policymaking and strengthens evidence-based decision-making to improve children’s quality of life and wellbeing.

As a practical step towards implementing this framework, ECA is preparing to launch a study for the index. The study will draw on the experiences of children and their families to establish a baseline that reflects the current state of childhood in Abu Dhabi and guides the development of policies and programmes to improve wellbeing and achieve the best outcomes for children and families.

Given the importance of this phase, Sheikh Theyab emphasised that its success depends on continued collaboration among all partners, noting that building an advanced system to measure how well children are thriving requires close cooperation across government, academia, communities and the private sector.

This collaboration will help provide accurate and comprehensive data and support the development of more impactful policies and solutions that deliver better outcomes for children and families.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab said, “How well our children thrive is the true measure of a society’s success. Every investment in their health, education, development and wellbeing is an investment in a more prosperous and sustainable future.”

He affirmed that, under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE will continue to strengthen its leading model for empowering children, providing them with everything they need to reach their full potential and contribute to building a brighter future for their nation and the world.