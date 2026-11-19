ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Secretariat of the National Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Financing of Terrorism and Proliferation Financing Committee has launched a white paper titled “Fighting Fraud Together” to mark International Fraud Awareness Week.

The paper examines how fraud methods are evolving as digital services become more widely used and how criminal networks exploit communications channels, online platforms and payment systems to carry out their schemes. It also looks at how government and the private sector work together to tackle these crimes, from prevention and early detection to response and support for those affected.

Hamid Saif AlZaabi, Secretary-General and Vice-Chair of the National Committee, said, “This paper is part of the General Secretariat’s efforts to deepen understanding of fraud risks and keep pace with emerging fraud methods. It supports the work of relevant entities to protect individuals and institutions and safeguard the integrity of the financial system.”

He said that the UAE’s efforts to combat fraud rely on coordination among regulators, law enforcement agencies and the private sector.

"We continue to work with our international partners to share expertise and strengthen cooperation among competent authorities, particularly in tracing and recovering the proceeds of fraud across borders," AlZaabi added.

The paper analyses several forms of fraud, including investment fraud, phishing and impersonation. It also examines how artificial intelligence, deepfakes and voice cloning are used to create misleading content that appears to come from trusted organisations.

The paper examines the link between fraud and money laundering and explains how the proceeds of fraud move through multiple accounts and financial channels, including those involving virtual assets. It outlines the challenges competent authorities face in tracing funds and linking transactions to the sources of those funds.

The paper outlines the roles of regulators, the Financial Intelligence Unit and law enforcement agencies in monitoring risks, analysing reports, investigating cases and tracing proceeds. It also examines how financial institutions, virtual asset service providers, telecommunications companies and digital platforms detect signs of fraud, and how sharing information can help uncover links between seemingly unrelated cases.

The paper also addresses the protection of those affected by fraud, covering reporting procedures, follow-up, support and the recovery of funds. It considers both direct financial losses and the impact of fraud on the trust individuals and institutions place in financial and digital services.