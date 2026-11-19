BEIJING, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- China’s foreign trade with other Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies rose by 25.4 percent year on year in the first 10 months of this year, the latest customs data showed on Wednesday.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), the rate outpaced China’s overall foreign trade growth by 5.4 percentage points, reflecting especially strong trade ties with the Asia-Pacific region. The country’s total trade volume with APEC economies accounted for 60.4 percent of China’s total foreign trade value during the period.

China’s imports and exports with 14 of the 20 other APEC economies recorded double-digit growth in the first 10 months. Growth surpassed 30 percent for some of its fastest-growing trade partners, including the Republic of Korea, Vietnam and Peru.

By product category, from January to October, China’s imports and exports of mechanical and electrical products with other APEC economies totalled 16.02 trillion yuan (about US$2.4 trillion), up 34.6 percent year on year, accounting for 59.2 percent of the total value of China’s trade with other APEC economies.

Among these products, trade in electronic components rose by 68.8 percent, while trade in computers and their parts rose by 80.2 percent.

Agricultural trade between China and other APEC economies has also steadily expanded, exceeding 1 trillion yuan in the first 10 months.