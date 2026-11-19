ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates’ first National High-Temperature Materials Laboratory has opened at Khalifa University, in partnership with Mubadala Investment Company, Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) and Strata Manufacturing.

Located at Khalifa University’s Sas Al Nakhl Campus in Abu Dhabi, the High-Temperature Materials Characterisation (HTMC) Laboratory is being established as a national facility for advanced materials testing and industrial research.

Initially focused on aluminium production materials and EGA’s testing requirements, the laboratory will expand its capabilities to serve other UAE industries and support researchers at Khalifa University and academic institutions across the country. This will strengthen UAE national research capabilities and foster closer collaboration between academia and industry to address practical industrial challenges.

EGA, Strata and other UAE industrial companies will use the laboratory for advanced materials testing, which previously had to be conducted outside the country.

Alongside the HTMC Laboratory, Khalifa University is leading research into recovering waste heat from aluminium production, to improve energy efficiency through the safe capture and reuse of thermal energy.

Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University, said, “Advanced industrial capabilities are built where scientific knowledge, innovation, and industry converge. At Khalifa University, we turn this connection into practical solutions that address industrial challenges and create economic value.

He added that this collaboration will accelerate research translation, strengthen national technological capabilities, and contribute to the UAE’s industrial competitiveness and knowledge-based economy.

Abdulnasser bin Kalban, Chief Executive Officer of EGA, said, “This laboratory will strengthen the UAE’s advanced industrial research capabilities, bringing together industrial and academic scientists to make important progress together. EGA has collaborated with leading universities in the UAE and around the world for decades, and we are pleased to expand our partnership with Khalifa University through the opening of this state-of-the-art laboratory today.”

Fatima Al Marzouqi, Executive Director at Mubadala, said the launch of this national laboratory reflects Mubadala’s commitment to strengthening the UAE’s industrial and technological capabilities through strategic partnerships.

"By bringing together research excellence and industrial expertise, we are helping build the infrastructure, knowledge and talent needed to drive innovation, enhance global competitiveness and support the UAE’s long-term economic diversification," she said.

Sara Abdulla Al Memari, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Strata, said, “At Strata, we believe that collaboration between industry and academia is essential to advancing innovation, developing local talent and building sustainable, world-class manufacturing capabilities. Through this partnership, we are proud to contribute to the UAE’s ambition to establish a strong national research ecosystem that supports industrial competitiveness and drives the future of advanced manufacturing.”

The HTMC Laboratory will specialise in the advanced characterisation and performance evaluation of materials used in high-temperature industrial processes. The laboratory will integrate in-house sample preparation capabilities with a comprehensive range of testing services, including mechanical, thermal, electrical, sodium expansion, and corrosion testing.

These capabilities will support industrial companies in ensuring the quality and reliability of materials used in existing operations, while facilitating the development and optimisation of new materials, technologies, and industrial processes.

EGA will utilise the laboratory to evaluate critical materials used in aluminium smelting, including cathodes, pot shells, and anode baking furnaces. These capabilities will support operational performance, continuous improvement, and the development of new technologies to enhance efficiency and reliability.

The Waste Heat Recovery Research Programme at the laboratory will explore technologies to capture and reuse thermal energy. Approximately half of the energy used in aluminium smelting is lost as waste heat, making capture and reuse a significant opportunity to reduce costs and emissions.

The KU-led research aims to improve energy efficiency at EGA facilities by capturing some of the heat lost during aluminium production and identifying safe ways to reuse it. The work combines engineering models, laboratory testing of heat exchangers, the development of new heat-transfer materials, and AI-based monitoring and optimisation.

Beyond its initial industrial applications, the HTMC Laboratory, together with the KU-led waste heat recovery programme, will address key industrial challenges, strengthen the UAE’s research and innovation capabilities, and develop local talent for future careers in science, engineering, and technology.