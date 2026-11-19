SHARJAH, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UOS), praised the university for retaining its position as the UAE’s leading university for the second consecutive year in the Times Higher Education (THE) Interdisciplinary Science Rankings 2027.

The university ranked 69th globally and fifth in the Arab world, among 1,058 higher education institutions in the rankings, seven of which are based in the UAE.

Sheikh Dr. Sultan congratulated the university on this achievement, which reflects the excellence of Sharjah’s educational journey, both overall and in higher education.

He affirmed that the result demonstrates the university’s extensive efforts at all levels to develop its academic and research systems, and its commitment to providing the resources and capabilities needed to sustain its distinguished progress in higher education and scientific research.

This achievement comes in a year when the number of higher education institutions in the rankings increased by 16 percent, rising from 911 in the inaugural edition to 1,058 this year. This reflects intensifying global competition in interdisciplinary scientific research and gives the university’s continued position at the forefront of UAE institutions even greater significance.

The university’s continued leadership in the rankings reaffirms its standing in a research field that is key to addressing complex global challenges, including energy, water, climate change, food security, digital transformation and healthcare. It also reflects the outcomes of the university’s academic and research strategy, which aims to strengthen its position as a leading centre for scientific research and innovation.

This demonstrates its commitment to excellence in interdisciplinary research and its investment in building an integrated research ecosystem in recent years, encompassing advanced infrastructure, the recruitment of leading researchers and academics from around the world, and the establishment of three specialised research institutes comprising 14 research centres and 86 research groups that promote collaboration across scientific disciplines.