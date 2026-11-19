ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative announced that its new flagship platform, Water Lab, will launch at the 2026 UN Water Conference in Abu Dhabi, connecting promising water innovations with the expertise, investment and partnerships needed to advance their development and deployment.

As the UAE and Senegal prepare to co-host the 2026 UN Water Conference, taking place from 8th to 10th December 2026 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi, global attention is increasingly focused on the urgent need to address the growing challenge of water security.

The UN estimates that water scarcity could displace 700 million people by 2030.

By launching Water Lab, the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative aims to help transform promising innovations into real-world impact by facilitating the partnerships, investment, and deployment pathways required to scale solutions to critical global water challenges.

While the 2026 UN Water Conference will mark the first major physical activation of Water Lab, the platform will extend beyond the conference, continuing to connect water innovations with opportunities, expertise and partners across the region and globally.

Ayesha Al Ateeqi, CEO of the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative, said, “Around the world, we are seeing a growing wave of innovation in response to water scarcity. Our role is to help translate this potential into impact by creating stronger pathways for promising solutions to be adopted.

Making its debut at the 2026 UN Water Conference, Water Lab brings this mission to life by connecting innovators with investors and strategic partners who can provide the capital, expertise and support needed to advance their technologies. In doing so, it helps turn promise into progress and innovation into measurable impact."

Water Lab will highlight emerging technologies across key areas including water treatment and reuse, desalination, agriculture, efficiency, and resource recovery.

Featured participants will include the six finalist teams from the Al Miyah Challenge for Agriculture, an AED8 million competition launched by the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative in 2025 to reduce water consumption in agriculture while maintaining or improving crop yields.

The winning solution is set to be announced at the 2026 UN Water Conference.

In addition, the platform will feature semifinalist teams from the XPRIZE Water Scarcity, a five-year, US$119 million global competition launched in 2024 by the Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative in partnership with XPRIZE to drive breakthroughs in sustainable desalination.

Water Lab will showcase more than 50 water innovations, bringing together technologies and solutions from XPRIZE semifinalists and other leading water innovators from around the world.

The Mohamed bin Zayed Water Initiative’s participation at the 2026 UN Water Conference will feature a programme of panel discussions and interactive sessions focused on key themes including breakthrough water solutions, technology and AI, human-centric innovation, youth leadership, international cooperation and investment, and pathways to scaling and implementation.

The conference will also spotlight the initiative’s Water Pioneers, a national programme focused on equipping young Emiratis with the knowledge and leadership skills to address water scarcity.

Its inaugural cohort, announced in November 2026, brings together 15 participants from diverse backgrounds spanning water sciences, engineering, technology, finance, public policy, entrepreneurship, sustainability, and the arts.

Further details on the innovations, partners and programme to be featured in the initiative’s pavilion at the conference will be revealed in the coming weeks.