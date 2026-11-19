DUBAI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai South, the largest single-urban master development focused on aviation, logistics and real estate, welcomed a delegation from Airbus’ global and regional leadership teams ahead of the planned opening of the company’s new regional facility at Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub (MBRAH) in 2027.

The collaboration will support Airbus’ expansion in the UAE, strengthen the country’s aviation ecosystem and reinforce its position as a regional aerospace hub by bringing specialised services closer to operators.

The Airbus delegation included Chief Financial Officer Thomas Toepfer, President of Airbus Africa and Middle East Gabriel Semelas and Vice President and Head of Customer Services for Airbus Africa and Middle East Laurent Negre. They were welcomed by Khalifa Alzaffin, Executive Chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South; Nabil Alkindi, Group CEO of Dubai South; and Tahnoon Saif, CEO of Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub, as well as other senior executives from both entities.

Leveraging its Approved Maintenance Organisation qualification from the local authorities, the new facility will expand Airbus’ capabilities and offerings in the region for complex and heavy aircraft structural modifications and major repairs.

By adding critical aircraft support capacity to the regional market, these services will expand the customer care available regionally and bring specialised capabilities closer to operators across the UAE and the wider region.

Alzaffin said, “Airbus’ investment in Dubai South reflects the confidence of global aviation leaders in Dubai’s long-term vision for the sector. Our collaboration strengthens Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub’s position as an integrated aerospace ecosystem and reinforces the UAE’s role in the global aviation industry. By building partnerships with leading international companies, we are supporting economic diversification, advancing knowledge and expertise, and contributing to the ambitions of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.”

Semelas said, “Our investment in the Mohammed bin Rashid Aerospace Hub reflects our long-term commitment and strategic partnerships in the region. This facility will support the D33 ambition to further strengthen the aviation sector through the advancement of high-value expertise. By extending our OEM knowledge into new services delivered from within the region, we are bringing Airbus closer to the operators who fly our aircraft, building capability that will serve the region for decades ahead.”

The facility builds on Airbus’ presence in the UAE, which dates back to 1985, and more than 50 years of operations in the wider region. It will complement the company’s established commercial and industrial activities and expand its regional service network, with Dubai South serving as a key partner in developing its UAE ecosystem.