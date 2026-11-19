DUBAI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai International Chamber (DIC), one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has opened a new representative office in Miami to strengthen business ties between Dubai and the United States and expand trade and investment cooperation.

The Miami office is Dubai International Chamber’s second representative office in the United States, following the opening of its New York office during the Dubai Business Forum – USA, organised by Dubai Chambers in November 2025.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, stated, “The opening of our new office in Miami marks an important step towards expanding trade and investment partnerships between Dubai and the United States and creating new growth opportunities for the business communities in both markets.

"The office will help American companies explore trade and investment opportunities in Dubai and benefit from its business-friendly environment. At the same time, it will support Dubai-based companies in identifying opportunities to expand into the United States, strengthening trade and investment flows and advancing our shared economic interests.”

The new office comes amid growing trade between Dubai and the United States. Bilateral non-oil trade reached AED121.8 billion in 2025, representing an increase of 4.6 percent compared to the previous year.

The number of active American companies registered with the Dubai Chamber of Commerce reached 3,718 by the end of December 2025, recording year-on-year growth of 18.1 percent.

During the first nine months of 2026, a further 439 American companies joined the chamber, reflecting continued interest among American businesses in Dubai as a destination for business, expansion, and investment.

The Miami office will strengthen engagement with key public and private sector stakeholders, deepen cooperation with the American business community, and highlight the competitive advantages that make Dubai a leading global business destination. It will also provide information and market intelligence to help American companies enter the Dubai market and expand their operations from the city into international markets.

In addition, the office will support Dubai-based companies seeking to expand into the United States by providing specialised market insights, helping them identify promising trade and investment opportunities, and connecting them with trusted local partners.