BRUSSELS, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Omar Abdulrahman Al Nuaimi, Secretary-General of the Federal National Council (FNC), highlighted the council's use of artificial intelligence (AI) and development of smart applications to support parliamentary work during the World e-Parliament Conference 2026 in Brussels.

The two-day conference, organised by the European Parliament and the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) at the European Parliament's headquarters, was held under the theme "Advancing democracy and strengthening parliaments through digital transformation". It brought together parliamentarians, secretaries-general, digital technology experts and specialists to discuss how digital transformation and technological innovation can improve parliamentary operations and the efficiency of legislative institutions.

Speaking at Discussion Session, titled “Building a smart parliament for better parliamentary services”, Al Nuaimi outlined the FNC General Secretariat’s efforts to develop an integrated system of smart applications. The applications help FNC members carry out their legislative and oversight duties, make parliamentary information and data easier to access and analyse, improve operational efficiency and enhance parliamentary services.

He emphasised the importance of AI-powered research and analytical tools in preparing parliamentary studies and briefings and providing accurate information to support legislative and oversight functions.

Al Nuaimi also highlighted opportunities to develop Arabic-language parliamentary services using AI, while acknowledging challenges related to processing specialised parliamentary content and terminology and ensuring the accuracy and quality of information.

The session examined the concept of a smart parliament from the perspective of parliamentary secretaries-general, focusing on how digital platforms, AI assistants, intelligent search tools and integrated parliamentary systems can improve services for lawmakers and support their legislative and oversight duties.

Discussions also addressed the need to integrate parliamentary systems and platforms, strengthen trust in AI-powered services by ensuring the reliability of information and its sources, protect data and parliamentary confidentiality, and involve lawmakers in designing and developing digital services while assessing their satisfaction.