MOSCOW, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Researchers at South Ural State University in Russia have developed a heat-resistant alloy that resists oxidation and could be used in aviation, rocket technology and the energy sector, TV BRICS reported, citing the university.

The alloy comprises aluminium, chromium, nickel and cobalt, along with a small amount of platinum, which researchers said plays a key role in slowing oxidation.

During the experiment, the alloys were smelted from pure components in a vacuum furnace at 1,670–1,730°C. The samples were then aged in air at 1,100°C for 100 hours.

The new alloy showed two to 10 times greater oxidation resistance than nickel-based materials. It contains no iron and has a lower chromium content, which also helps slow oxidation. The researchers said the alloy could replace nickel superalloys in gas turbine engines and heat-shield coatings.