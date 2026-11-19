MADRID, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, said water security is essential to urban resilience, economic sustainability and cities' ability to adapt to climate change, stressing the need to place water at the centre of urban planning and climate strategies.

In an article published in the Spanish newspaper Expansión, Balalaa warned that nearly half of the world's largest cities are located in areas experiencing high water stress, while urban water demand is projected to at least double over the next three decades and around 1.9 billion urban residents could face seasonal water shortages by 2050.

Highlighting the UAE's experience, Balalaa said the country has turned water scarcity into a driver of long-term planning and innovation through desalination, water reuse and advanced technologies. He cited the UAE Water Security Strategy 2036, which aims to reduce water demand by 21 percent and increase treated wastewater reuse to 95 percent.

Balalaa said digital infrastructure, including AI-powered monitoring systems, smart networks and advanced leak detection technologies, could help utility operators identify waste, manage demand and improve resource efficiency, strengthening the reliability of water supplies.

He added that these challenges would be central to the United Nations Water Conference, which Abu Dhabi will host in December, providing a platform to accelerate practical solutions. He called for greater international cooperation, investment and innovation to develop sustainable water systems capable of meeting future demand.