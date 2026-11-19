ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC) announced a strategic partnership with Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation (AGF) to equip Emirati talent with the skills needed to enhance their employability and competitiveness in the job market.

The partnership will expand access to learning and professional development opportunities, supporting UAE nationals through high-quality programmes designed to build capabilities and advance their career pathways in line with job market needs.

The partnership is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen the professional development of Emirati talent by connecting learning, skills development, career readiness and employment opportunities, helping UAE nationals continue to build their capabilities and achieve their career aspirations.

The partnership will establish an integrated digital learning journey, giving Nafis beneficiaries access to a range of digital and microlearning programmes through the Massar Al Ghurair platform.

The partnership focuses on developing job seekers’ skills, strengthening their employability and connecting them with available job opportunities, while providing funded opportunities to obtain industry-recognised professional certifications in areas of priority for the job market.

Learning areas include artificial intelligence, data analytics, cybersecurity, project management, leadership, communication and English language proficiency.

The scope of the partnership also extends to employed UAE nationals through specialised programmes that support informed career decision-making and help participants manage and advance their career pathways, promoting continuous learning in line with job market needs.

The partnership also includes the Nomu Al Ghurair programme, alongside career guidance and counselling and personal and professional skills development.

Under the agreed areas of cooperation, AGF will oversee programme implementation, monitor the quality of outcomes and support graduate employment in coordination with Nafis and employers.

The partnership aims to reach and register at least 50,000 beneficiaries annually through Nafis for access to programmes and pathways available on the Massar Al Ghurair platform. It also targets 1,500 participants annually for the Nomu Al Ghurair programme and aims to provide 500 beneficiaries with career guidance and counselling.

The partnership will also seek to support the employment of 50 percent of participants who successfully complete Nomu Al Ghurair.

The two parties will also work to strengthen digital integration between the Nafis and Massar Al Ghurair platforms, making it easier for beneficiaries to access education and training programmes and providing a more integrated digital experience.

Ghannam Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the ETCC, said, “Our collaboration with Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation marks an important step in our efforts to develop an integrated system that supports Emirati talent at different stages of their careers and reflects the Council’s commitment to fostering strategic partnerships that expand access to high-quality opportunities and programmes aligned with job market needs.”

Dr. Sonia Ben Jaafar, Chief Executive Officer of Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation, said, “Developing human capital today requires stronger connections between what people learn, the skills they build, and the opportunities available to them.”

She said the partnership with Nafis gives the foundation an opportunity to strengthen these connections at a national level. The shared goal is to create clearer, more sustainable career pathways that enable Emirati talent to continue developing their skills and contribute effectively to the economy of the future.

The partnership also seeks to deepen engagement with employers and private-sector companies, while promoting knowledge exchange and raising awareness of the joint programmes and initiatives.