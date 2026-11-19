ABU DHABI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Regional Office of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (ICESCO) in Sharjah and the Emirates Scholar Centre for Research and Studies have launched the Leadership Training Programme 2026 under the theme “Leading Institutional Transformation Using AI Tools”.

The programme will be held at the ICESCO Regional Office in Sharjah from 23rd to 27th November 2026.

The Arabic-language programme targets leaders, executive professionals, researchers and employees of government and semi-government entities and major companies in the UAE, as well as students and recent graduates. It combines professional development with practical application across several fields directly related to decision-making and institutional performance enhancement.

The programme comprises four interconnected specialised training tracks. The first focuses on public diplomacy and benchmarking against international indicators, aimed at strengthening communication and institutional influence skills and drawing on international experiences.

The second addresses scientific research methodologies using artificial intelligence tools, enabling participants to formulate research questions, review literature, analyse data and draw conclusions while adhering to data governance and AI regulations.

The third track focuses on results-based management, risk management and compliance, linking plans and initiatives to targeted outcomes, developing performance indicators, measuring impact and monitoring compliance in accordance with international standards and frameworks, including ISO 31000 for Risk Management, ISO 37000 for Governance of Organisations and the COSO Internal Control Framework.

The fourth track covers policy design, strategic planning and governance, equipping participants to frame challenges, develop and assess alternatives, formulate evidence-based policies and establish clear frameworks for roles, authority and accountability.

Dr. Abdulla Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Scholar Centre for Research and Studies, said empowering national talent involves equipping them with knowledge and preparing them to address challenges with analytical awareness and the ability to translate visions into plans and measurable outcomes.

He said the programme provides an intensive environment that brings research, analysis, planning and implementation together within an integrated pathway.

He added that the initiative extends the UAE’s role in investing in people and strengthening the readiness of its institutions to make more innovative, impactful and sustainable decisions.

Dr. Salem Omar Salem, Director of the ICESCO Regional Office in Sharjah, said, “We believe in the importance of building partnerships with institutions and entities with which we share common objectives and strategic directions, given the role such partnerships play in expanding the impact of programmes and initiatives and strengthening the exchange of knowledge and expertise.”

He added that the programme aligns with the objectives of ICESCO’s Regional Office in Sharjah in capacity building and knowledge dissemination. He affirmed the office’s commitment to supporting collaborative opportunities that contribute to skills development and enhance knowledge-based and societal impact.

Participants will develop a project addressing a real challenge they face in their professional environment and present it on the final day. Upon completion of the programme, each participant will receive four separate certificates and take part in a recognition ceremony.

Dr. Firas Habbal, President of the Emirates Scholar Centre for Research and Studies, said, “Throughout the programme, participants progress from analysing challenges and interpreting indicators to applying research and artificial intelligence tools, and then developing policies and measuring their impact through a single practical project."

He said the model seeks to bridge the gap between academic knowledge and the requirements of government and institutional work, enabling participants to return to their organisations with tools and projects they can put into practice.

The programme also seeks to integrate governance, risk management and compliance into decision-making, turn training investments into published and citable knowledge resources, and assess learning outcomes through measurable indicators.