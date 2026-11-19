AJMAN, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Finance in Ajman showcased its Smart Financial Advisor project at the Government Innovation Platform, an initiative of the Ajman Excellence Programme, which concluded on Wednesday at Flag Park Ajman as part of UAE Innovates Month.

The department demonstrated how generative artificial intelligence can support the management of financial and legislative knowledge and help government employees access the information and reference materials they need more efficiently. It also highlighted related initiatives, including the Task Management project and the Tax System.

Developed by the Department, the Smart Financial Advisor provides a unified platform for accessing local and federal legislation, regulations and financial documents, consolidating information previously spread across multiple sources.

Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director-General of the Department of Finance in Ajman, said, “Investing in AI for knowledge management is central to building a more efficient and future-ready government financial system. Through the Smart Financial Advisor, we have advanced from traditional search methods to an intelligent knowledge platform that enables users to access, analyse, and compare information more efficiently, supporting informed decision-making and stronger institutional performance.”

He added, “The Government Innovation Platform provides a valuable opportunity to share our experience, exchange expertise with other government entities, and explore solutions that respond to the day-to-day needs of employees and specialists.”

The platform allows users to search by keyword, submit questions and receive answers and analyses supported by relevant sources. It also provides access to legislation in Arabic and English, enables text comparison and can be accessed by government employees through the Oracle system.

The initiative supports the Department's efforts to improve operational efficiency, strengthen governance and financial compliance, and advance the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030.