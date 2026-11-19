DUBAI, 19th November, 2026 (WAM) -- TECOM Group, in partnership with Dubai Charity Association, will organise the seventh edition of the WeWalk charity walkathon at Dubai Science Park on Saturday to support children living with diabetes and raise awareness of the importance of adopting healthy lifestyles.

The event will run from 07:00 to 12:00 and feature a 3.5-kilometre community walk for families, sports and fitness enthusiasts, alongside interactive activities, live shows, sports challenges and educational activities for all ages.

All proceeds from WeWalk will go to Dubai Charity Association to provide essential medical care, specialised treatments and healthcare supplies for children living with diabetes.

Haif Zamzam, Executive Vice President of Strategy and Marketing and Chair of the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Committee at TECOM Group, said WeWalk demonstrates the group’s continued commitment to strengthening social solidarity, fostering a culture of prevention and encouraging community members to adopt healthy lifestyles.

She highlighted the importance of the ongoing partnership with Dubai Charity Association in supporting children facing health challenges and encouraging community participation in humanitarian initiatives.

Ahmed Al Suwaidi, CEO of Dubai Charity Association, said the continued collaboration with TECOM Group reflects a shared commitment to supporting people who need healthcare. He said all funds raised will go towards meeting the treatment and medical needs of children living with diabetes.

He encouraged community members to join the walk and contribute to its humanitarian and health objectives.

This edition is held in association with Dubai Police, with American Hospital Dubai Science Park as Lead Healthcare Partner. Public and private sector partners include Dubai Media Incorporated as Strategic Media Partner, alongside partners in education, sport and healthcare.

Tickets are available on Platinumlist, and children under five can enter for free.